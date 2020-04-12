Ranking the Filthiest, Most Disrespectful NBA Moments of the Last Decade

0 of 15

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

As the NBA continues to work through its unexpected hiatus, scores of fans are looking back on the league's history.

Rewatching old games, digging up highlight reels on YouTube and reading up on the game's greats have all become quarantine pastimes for many.

As they comb through the oldies, they're surely reminded of some of the biggest moments of the last 10 years. This slideshow is a nod to those moments, with a twist.

Inclusion here was dependent on being high on two subjective scales: filthiness and disrespectfulness.

With the level of confidence most NBA players have, they often can't help but bring a little extra before, during or after a big play.

The following have all of the aforementioned ingredients, but remember: This is subjective. With millions of fans around the world and 10 years of games to sample from, we surely missed some of your favorites.

If that's the case, post the play you wanted in the comments and defend it with ferocity.