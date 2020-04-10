Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder of The Revival Released from WWE Contracts

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE announced Friday that it came to terms on the immediate release of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival.

Dawson and Wilder first became a tag team in NXT in 2014, where they became the first team to win the NXT Tag Team Championships twice. They got called up to the main roster in 2017, where they won the Raw Tag Team Championships twice and SmackDown Tag Team Championships once.

The Revival leave WWE as the only tag team to have won each of the company's three current men's tag team titles.

