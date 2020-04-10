Kevin Garnett Says Timberwolves 'Took a Chance on Me When Nobody Else Would'April 10, 2020
Brandon Dill/Associated Press
Kevin Garnett said Friday he'll "always have a special place in my heart" for the Minnesota Timberwolves because they "took a chance on me when nobody else would."
Garnett discussed his lasting connection to the Wolves franchise on SiriusXM NBA Radio:
