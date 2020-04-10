LeBron James Cavaliers Rookie Jersey Hits Auction; Earliest Jersey to Be Sold

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

A jersey donned by LeBron James in his fifth career NBA game for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers on November 7, 2003, could break the record for the highest amount paid for a game-worn jersey.

TMZ Sports reported Friday the jersey, which was also worn for the Cavs' clash with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat five days later, is the earliest one used by James to hit the auction block.

James' jersey from the 2020 NBA All-Star Game holds the current record of over $630,000.

"LeBron James memorabilia is some of the most sought-after memorabilia currently," Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin told TMZ. "After setting the record earlier this year for the sale of a LeBron James card for $900,000, we are hoping this jersey will set the record for the highest price paid for a basketball jersey which is $630,300."

The auction runs through May 16, per TMZ.

James tallied 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 91-90 loss to the Pacers and 18 points, seven dimes, three boards, two steals and a block in a 88-83 defeat against the Heat while wearing the jersey.

He'd go on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors for the 2003-04 season and has since become one of the most decorated players in basketball history.