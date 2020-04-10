LeBron James Cavaliers Rookie Jersey Hits Auction; Earliest Jersey to Be Sold

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 7: Ron Artest #23 of the Indiana Pacers looks to get by LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Conseco Fieldhouse on November 7, 2003 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacer won 91-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agress that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

A jersey donned by LeBron James in his fifth career NBA game for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers on November 7, 2003, could break the record for the highest amount paid for a game-worn jersey.

TMZ Sports reported Friday the jersey, which was also worn for the Cavs' clash with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat five days later, is the earliest one used by James to hit the auction block.

James' jersey from the 2020 NBA All-Star Game holds the current record of over $630,000.

"LeBron James memorabilia is some of the most sought-after memorabilia currently," Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin told TMZ. "After setting the record earlier this year for the sale of a LeBron James card for $900,000, we are hoping this jersey will set the record for the highest price paid for a basketball jersey which is $630,300."

The auction runs through May 16, per TMZ.

James tallied 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 91-90 loss to the Pacers and 18 points, seven dimes, three boards, two steals and a block in a 88-83 defeat against the Heat while wearing the jersey.

He'd go on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors for the 2003-04 season and has since become one of the most decorated players in basketball history.   

Video Play Button

Related

    LeBron's Rookie Jersey Hits Auction; Earliest Jersey to Be Sold

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron's Rookie Jersey Hits Auction; Earliest Jersey to Be Sold

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Our writer found clues from Arturas Karnisovas' time with Denver to show how he might turn Chicago around ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Man Who Will Save the Bulls

    Jake Fischer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Will Pay Players Full Paychecks

    Players will get their full paycheck on April 15

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Will Pay Players Full Paychecks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Build Your NBA Star for $15 💵

    You have to pick one from each category. Put your picks in the comments section 💬

    Tap to see how our writers made this board ⬇️

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Build Your NBA Star for $15 💵

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report