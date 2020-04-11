Giants Trade Rumors: NY 'Definitely Interested' in Moving Back in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Giants hold the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and are prime candidates to trade down, perhaps to a quarterback-needy team looking to move up and take a coveted signal-caller.

In regards to whether Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is interested in such a move, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv wrote the following in a mailbag on Thursday:

"It's hard to say how 'serious' he is without knowing if there are even any offers yet," Vacchiano wrote. "He's definitely interested, though."

Gettleman previously told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that the Giants are "open for business" when asked about a possible trade down.

Vacchiano doesn't believe Gettleman would drop below the top 10, reporting that the GM believes "the talent is too great at the top of the draft to trade too far down—unless, of course, it's an offer he can't refuse."

But the Giants can conceivably fall anywhere from one to five spots and likely land an elite player at a position of need, perhaps offensive tackle.

Left tackle Nate Solder allowed 11 sacks last year, per Pro Football Focus. The Giants have Cameron Fleming and Nick Gates at right tackle, but Fleming is on a one-year deal and the undrafted Gates has only started three games.

The supply and demand for offensive tackles appears to match up for the Giants in 2020.

Four 2020 draft prospects stand out above the rest: Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report gave them all grades of at least 91 on a 100-point scale and ranked them in the top 18 on his big board.

Given the elite defensive talent (Ohio State's Jeff Okudah and Chase Young, for example) and quarterback prospects (LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa) available, it's difficult to see all four tackles landing in the top 10.

Therefore, New York could get a building block along the line to protect quarterback Daniel Jones and open lanes for running back Saquon Barkley while picking up an extra selection.

New York would also benefit from a trade down to recoup an extra Day 2 pick in lieu of the third-rounder lost in the Leonard Williams deal last year. The Giants select 36th overall (fourth pick, Round 2) but don't go again until their compensation pick in the back end of the third round.

A trade down within the top 10 would almost certainly land a Day 2 pick at minimum, enabling the Giants to search for help for other needs (e.g. center, edge-rusher and safety).

Gettleman hasn't traded down in his seven previous drafts as a team's GM (five for the Carolina Panthers, two for the Giants), but this year seems like as good a time as any to buck that trend.