UFC 249, All Events Reportedly Postponed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: UFC president Dana White interacts with media during the UFC 249 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC 249 has been canceled and all future events are postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

UFC President Dana White told Okamoto the company was prepared to stage UFC 249 on April 18, "but things were taken out of his control."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

