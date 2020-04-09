Belarus' FC Dynamo Brest Using Mannequins to Replace Fans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

BARYSAW,BELARUS - JUNE 12: Edgar Olekhnovich of FC BATE Borisov races to the ball with Andrei Tsevan of FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk during the Belarusian Premier League match between BATE Borisov and Shakhtyor Soligorsk at the Borsov Arena Stadium on June 12, 2014 in Barysaw,Belarus. (Photo by Viktor Drachev/EuroFootball/Getty Images)
EuroFootball/Getty Images

Belarusian soccer team FC Dynamo Brest used mannequins in the place of fans in their 2-0 win over Shakhtyor Soligorsk on Wednesday. 

The club had fans purchase virtual tickets, then put their photographs on the heads of the mannequins as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Barca Plan $11M/Year Deal to Sign Lautaro

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Plan $11M/Year Deal to Sign Lautaro

    Goal
    via Goal

    Halfway-Line FIFA Winner 😱

    Guy scored a 92nd-min equaliser...then this happened 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Halfway-Line FIFA Winner 😱

    brfootball
    via Instagram

    OG Ronaldo Calls Galacticos 🌟

    Beckham, Roberto Carlos, Casillas and Figo all on video calls...

    World Football logo
    World Football

    OG Ronaldo Calls Galacticos 🌟

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Rivaldo: Messi Might Go to MLS or China, but Not Inter

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rivaldo: Messi Might Go to MLS or China, but Not Inter

    Goal
    via Goal