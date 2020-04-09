Belarus' FC Dynamo Brest Using Mannequins to Replace Fans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EuroFootball/Getty Images

Belarusian soccer team FC Dynamo Brest used mannequins in the place of fans in their 2-0 win over Shakhtyor Soligorsk on Wednesday.

The club had fans purchase virtual tickets, then put their photographs on the heads of the mannequins as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

