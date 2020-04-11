2020 First-Round NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Tumbles Out of Top 10

2020 First-Round NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Tumbles Out of Top 10April 11, 2020
The NFL draft serves as an oasis in the desert landscape of the current sports scene.
The league decided to continue with business as usual—or as close as it can get—so preparation for the event must continue.
An active free-agent period despite trying circumstances changed the layout of the NFL.
Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philip Rivers joined the Indianapolis Colts. Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien inexplicably traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson. Jadeveon Clowney and Cam Newton remain available.
The world has been turned upside down in more ways than one, but the NFL soldiers on since the majority of the league's transactions can be handled remotely, or "fully virtual," as commissioner Roger Goodell mandated.
A truncated predraft process won't stop the event from happening. Teams still have holes to fill and must do their best despite the uncertainty—similar to predicting all 32 first-round selections two weeks in advance.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
No draft pick should be considered a no-brainer because risk exists in every selection. With that said, Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals is the closest thing to a no-brainer the process will ever experience.
Burrow's performance during the 2019 campaign is almost too good to be believed. His 60 touchdown tosses and 202 quarterback rating set new FBS records. His 76.3 completion percentage finished less than half of a percent behind Colt McCoy's record. Those numbers reflect Burrows' unparalleled pocket presence, poise and touch.
Plus, he's an ideal fit for Cincinnati's offensive scheme.
"[LSU] ran an NFL scheme as far as dropback passing," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said in February, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site. "We have very many common concepts."
The only concern is whether Burrow is a one-year wonder, but that's barely a worry since the reigning Heisman Trophy winner's translatable traits often lead to success at the next level.
2. Washington Redskins
The Pick: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
A year ago, the Washington Redskins invested in a local product by selecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick. The team should take a similar approach this year since Ohio State's Chase Young hails from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
But this potential pairing goes much deeper than a superficial connection.
Young is the top-rated non-quarterback prospect among the incoming class. The 6'5", 264-pound defensive end is a game-wrecker with superb first-step explosiveness, power at the point of attack and excellent technique and leverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Young's 131 total pressures are the most by any collegiate player over the last two seasons.
"We need a guy just to come in and really change our football team," Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Tuesday. "To me, there's a few guys on that board that are those kind of players."
Young is that type of guy and the right choice.
3. Detroit Lions
The Pick: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
A quick note before going any further: No trades are included in this mock draft. There's no reason to make the projection exponentially more difficult.
Otherwise, the Detroit Lions might be better served leveraging the third overall pick into additional draft assets. If the right deal doesn't materialize, the Lions should stand pat and draft the class' best defensive back.
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah would be an instant upgrade for last year's 32nd-ranked pass defense.
Okudah has all the necessary traits of a special cover corner. At 6'1" and 205 pounds, the unanimous All-American has the length (32⅝-inch arms), speed (4.48-second 40-yard dash) and explosiveness (41-inch vertical jump) to match up with any wide receiver. He also has experience playing in both man and zone coverages with a level of physicality to hold up against the run.
The Lions traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles last month. Okudah's potential selection gives the Lions a true No. 1 corner to pair with Desmond Trufant.
4. New York Giants
The Pick: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
This year's class features three potential game-changers. LSU's Joe Burrow and Ohio State's Chase Young are already off the board. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is the third.
Simmons has the potential to be the ultimate defensive weapon because the 6'4", 238-pound athlete with 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed can be used as a linebacker, safety, nickel and blitzer. Last season, the 21-year-old defender played at least 160 snaps at four different positions, per ESPN's Field Yates. He erases mismatches, and his athleticism provides supreme flexibility within any scheme.
Concerns arise about Simmons' viability in certain roles and whether he'll play for a team with a defensive coordinator creative enough to maximize his potential.
The New York Giants should be drooling over the opportunity to slot Simmons at linebacker, pair him with Jabrill Peppers and present one of the league's most flexible linebacker/secondary groupings.
5. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
After a year with the thought of "Tanking for Tua," the Miami Dolphins should be prepared to go in another direction while still addressing quarterback.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported Oregon's Justin Herbert "has the most fans in the Dolphins' draft room."
Herbert is the safe choice. He's also quite talented in his own right.
The reigning winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy (aka the "academic Heisman") has all the physical traits teams want at the position. The 6'6", 236-pound quarterback easily generates velocity to all three levels with good anticipation and accuracy when in rhythm. Herbert is also an excellent athlete who will add another element to any offense. His understanding of post-snap reads must progress, but the tools are present to mold as the face of a franchise.
Tua Tagovailoa is too much of an injury risk at this juncture.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
The Los Angeles Chargers organization must decide if it's prepared to enter the 2020 campaign with Tyrod Taylor leading the way at quarterback.
The next step is easy if the Chargers are comfortable with Taylor: Address left tackle.
The organization has an opportunity in this scenario to draft whomever it deems the top prospect in the position class.
Louisville's Mekhi Becton is a rare talent because of his combination of size (6'7", 364 pounds) and movement skills. The 20-year-old physically overwhelms defenders and displays an excellent pass set. His potential to dominate at the next level exceeds every other incoming tackle, even though he isn't the most polished at this stage of his career.
Plus, the Chargers could always hedge their bets at the game's most important position by signing Cam Newton or Jameis Winston.
7. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
The Carolina Panthers' offseason makes little to no sense.
First, the organization shed the contracts of aging veterans. This is the usual first step toward the start of a rebuild. Then, the organization signed Teddy Bridgewater and Robby Anderson, which signals an attempt to remain competitive.
Whatever direction the team undertakes, the selection of Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown makes complete sense.
From a personnel perspective, Brown offsets the losses of Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe. As a player, the 6'5", 326-pound defender has the potential to be a devastating force along the interior. Brown displays enough foot quickness and power at the point of attack to explode through blockers and become a consistently disruptive force.
He'll be needed even more if the Panthers release Kawann Short after the 2020 campaign since the veteran has a $20.8 million salary-cap hit in 2021.
8. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
On its surface, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs to the Arizona Cardinals doesn't seem like an ideal fit. The powerful 320-pound offensive lineman is most often seen as a top-graded run-blocker who may be better suited at guard.
Surely, Wirfs can't be the Cardinals' answer at right tackle. Wrong. He's the perfect option for Arizona.
First, the reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year received the highest pass-blocking grade in true pass sets among the top five incoming offensive tackle prospects, per Pro Football Focus.
Second, Wirfs is an exceptional athlete who tested among the 100th percentile of NFL offensive linemen in SPARQ (speed, power, agility, reaction and quickness) rating, according to Three Sigma Athlete's Zach Whitman.
Finally, the 21-year-old blocker is ideally suited for the Cardinals' burgeoning ground game because of his experience in Iowa's zone-heavy scheme.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
Javon Kinlaw may not be as highly regarded as Derrick Brown in this year's draft class, but the South Carolina product may have as good of upside, if not greater.
Kinlaw brings exceptional value because of the potential found within his skill set.
Despite being raw, the 6'5", 324-pound defensive lineman received the highest overall grade among collegiate interior defenders over the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. His greatest asset is an ability to consistently collapse the pocket as a pass-rusher.
The Jaguars moved on from Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus this offseason. Kinlaw should easily slide next to Taven Bryan and retain Jacksonville's strong defensive interior.
Obviously, Jacksonville must decide if quarterback Gardner Minshew II is the answer if a top prospect is available. But the team would be better served to go with Minshew, add a veteran and build up the rest of the roster.
10. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
General manager Andrew Berry has certainly made his mark during his first offseason with the Cleveland Browns. Berry targeted and signed the best available offensive tackle (Jack Conklin) and tight end (Austin Hooper) in free agency and left the team with only one glaring hole: left tackle.
The approach shouldn't be considered a coincidence since this year's offensive tackle draft class is loaded.
Georgia's Andrew Thomas is a plug-and-play prospect after three successful years in college football's toughest division. The 21-year-old blocker allowed only 37 pressures on 1,075 career pass-block snaps and graded as the SEC's best run-blocker during the 2019 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus.
Some may question his schematic fit for the Browns, who will adopt a heavy zone-blocking approach in Kevin Stefanski's offense. The scheme requires outstanding lateral movement. Thomas finished top-six among offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine in both the short shuttle (4.66 seconds) and three-cone drill (7.58 seconds).
11. New York Jets
The Pick: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is trying to build the best possible offensive front to help Sam Darnold's development. The organization signed Connor McGovern, George Fant, Greg Van Roten and Alex Lewis in free agency.
Even so, the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported the Jets' "current plan" is to select an offensive tackle in this year's first round.
Three of the top four options are already off the board, but Alabama's Jedrick Wills isn't a consolation prize. In fact, he's the most pro-ready option.
Wills displays the best technique of the bunch with an NFL-ready pass set. Also, the 6'4", 312-pound lineman is a devastating run-blocker. Wills may not present quite as much upside, but he's the perfect plug-and-play option for the Jets.
With Wills at right tackle, Fant and Chuma Edoga can compete to cover Darnold's blind side.
12. Las Vegas Raiders
The Pick: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Tua Tagovailoa's draft stock has seemingly reached all-or-nothing status in recent days. Either teams are comfortable with him and his extensive medical history or they're not.
According to former NFL front-office executive Michael Lombardi, one team failed the Alabama quarterback's physical. It's not only because of last year's dislocated hip either. Tagovailoa also had concerning ankle and wrist injuries during his time in Tuscaloosa.
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson spoke with two current NFL personnel men who insisted a Tagovailoa selection among the top 10 picks is "too risky."
When will the reward outweigh the risk?
The left-handed gunslinger is an extremely proficient and accurate passer with a lightning-quick release when he's healthy and on the field. His talent will outweigh trepidation for the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden, who finally land a franchise-caliber talent to replace Derek Carr.
13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND)
The Pick: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
No one questions the quality and overall depth of this year's wide receiver class. However, there are some questions about which prospect will come off the board first.
Alabama's Henry Ruggs III brings something different than everyone else at the position with 4.27-second 40-yard-dash speed.
"I think he's the best one in this draft," an anonymous evaluator told AL.com's Matt Zenitz. "I'd take him over Jeudy. He's got a rare trait. When you look at Jerry Jeudy—height, weight, speed—he's above average pretty much in all those areas. And Ruggs has a rare trait of speed and he's not your typical speed receiver."
The San Francisco 49ers' search for a true No. 1 wide receiver continues this offseason.
Ruggs' explosive capabilities will make Kyle Shanahan's offense even more potent because he'll serve as both a vertical threat and a capable target after the catch.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have far more pressing needs to address than wide receiver. However, the team is in win-now mode after signing Tom Brady in free agency and can't overlook an opportunity to add another dynamic weapon to last year's top-ranked passing attack.
Yes, the Buccaneers already have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. And yes, both posted more than 1,100 yards last season.
Even so, imagine a third high-end receiving threat for Brady to exploit.
Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb is arguably the most complete wide receiver prospect in this year's class. He might not be as fast as Henry Ruggs III or as crisp of a route-runner as Jerry Jeudy, but the 21-year-old excels in every phase. He creates separation, produces after the catch, stretches the field and makes difficult snags.
For Tampa Bay, he would be excellent at Z-receiver with Evans as the X and Godwin in the slot.
15. Denver Broncos
The Pick: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
The Denver Broncos would get quite antsy seeing a pair of top wide receiver prospects come off the board right before they're on the clock with the 15th overall selection.
In this scenario, the organization still lands a top-flight option in Alabama's Jerry Jeudy to pair with Courtland Sutton.
Ultimately, the goal is to build the best possible cockpit around second-year quarterback Drew Lock.
A year ago, Emmanuel Sanders finished second among Broncos wide receivers with 30 receptions for 367 yards despite being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in October.
Jeudy is an exciting option within the scheme because he can play outside or from the slot. His route-running is second to none in the class, and he consistently creates separation off his stem, which will help provide the Broncos with two legitimate options out wide.
16. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
Xavier McKinney isn't the most obvious choice for the Atlanta Falcons, but his potential addition to the lineup works on multiple levels.
The Falcons have concerns at cornerback and linebacker, as well as safety to a lesser degree considering Keanu Neal's two straight season-ending knee injuries.
Like Isaiah Simmons, McKinney's skill set shouldn't be viewed as position-specific. Last season, the first-team All-SEC defender played at least 26 percent of his snaps at each of free safety, box safety and slot cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle.
This means he can take on multiple roles. One NFL evaluator compared McKinney to Earl Thomas III, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The comparison is fascinating, especially since Dan Quinn served as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator before becoming the Falcons' head coach.
A similar talent could change the complexion of Atlanta's defense.
17. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
The Dallas Cowboys' recent reputation has been built around a fantastic offensive front. A few pieces have been replaced, and a couple of weak spots started to show. But the core of the group—left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin—maintained a high standard for an extended period.
However, Frederick retired this offseason.
Dallas re-signed Joe Looney to a one-year, $2.4 million deal, but it can do much better at the position.
Michigan's Cesar Ruiz is one of the best pivot prospects to enter the league in some time. He has the power to move defenders and excels at working in space. Michigan's coaching staff regularly pulled and used the 20-year-old as a lead blocker.
Owner Jerry Jones showed he wasn't afraid to pull the trigger on Frederick sooner than expected in 2013. He should do the same with Ruiz.
18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT)
The Pick: OT Josh Jones, Houston
The Miami Dolphins got their quarterback earlier. Now, the front office must protect its investment.
General manager Chris Grier addressed Miami's interior in free agency with the signings of Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras. The next step involves finding a bookend to Jesse Davis.
The top of this year's offensive tackle class is often described as the "big four" with Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas and Jedrick Wills expected to come off the board within the first 12 to 15 selections.
Houston's Josh Jones shouldn't be excluded. He is an easy mover who almost looks bored at times because things come so naturally to him. The four-year starter received the highest pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season.
Some will argue the 6'5", 319-pound blocker dominated against inferior competition, but his level of performance didn't dip during his time in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI)
The Pick: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
The Las Vegas Raiders' recent signing of Nelson Agholor shouldn't stop the team's front office from drafting LSU's Justin Jefferson. There's no comparison between the two beyond both working primarily from the slot.
Jefferson can beat coverage in every way imaginable.
The 6'1", 202-pound target has the speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash) to take the top off a defense. He posted the highest contested-catch rate last season among this year's incoming wide receiver class, per Pro Football Focus. The 21-year-old works through traffic and creates after the catch.
Don't label Jefferson as just a slot receiver when he showed the ability to run a complete route tree with the traits to beat NFL defenders. He can provide whoever starts at quarterback next year—in this case, Tua Tagovailoa after he tumbled to the 12th overall pick—with a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, which will also allow better utilization of Tyrell Williams.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
The Pick: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Imagine trading two of the league's best cornerbacks within a six-month period. The Jacksonville Jaguars did just that when they sent Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye to the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively.
Guess what? The Jaguars need cornerback help. Surprising, right?
The organization's inability to complete a deal with Darqueze Dennard didn't help matters. Tre Herndon, D.J. Hayden and the recently signed Rashaan Melvin are currently the Jaguars' top three cornerbacks.
Questions about Henderson's physicality and poor tackling effort will be raised, but he displays fluid hips and excellent coverage skills. Also, the 21-year-old defensive back is a standout athlete. He has the top-end speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) to cover any receiver and explosive capabilities (37½-inch vertical jump) to battle bigger targets.
The combination of Henderson and Javon Kinlaw's earlier selection should create a dramatic difference in Jacksonville's pass defense.
21. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
The Philadelphia Eagles fortified both their defensive line and secondary with significant offseason additions. Javon Hargrave, Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman can be difference-makers within the unit.
However, the team has yet to fully address linebacker. Jatavis Brown's signing helps but doesn't completely offset the losses of Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill.
Philadelphia requires a legitimate three-down linebacker to provide the connective tissue between its front and back lines.
Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray is the class' best pure off-ball linebacker with a skill set that translates to today's game. The first-team All-Big 12 performer displayed sideline-to-sideline range with the instincts and speed (4.52-second 40-yard dash) to work in space and close on ball-carriers. Murray accumulated 257 total tackles and 29.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.
The 6'2", 241-pound defender can take over as the Eagles' starting middle linebacker, and he wouldn't come off the field.
22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF)
The Pick: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
The Minnesota Vikings are fortunate to land a prospect of K'Lavon Chaisson's caliber at this point. Chaisson is a skilled edge defender whose collegiate career mirrors fellow LSU alum Danielle Hunter.
The Vikings drafted Hunter in the third round in 2015. Chaisson may not have gone as early as expected in this scenario, but he's still worthy of a first-round selection thanks to near-limitless potential combined with a better all-around performance during his final season on campus.
The 20-year-old defender shows fantastic first-step quickness, the flexibility to get low and turn the corner, and more than enough core strength to hold up against blockers and flatten toward the quarterback. The edge-rusher is also comfortable dropping in space.
Chaisson's natural gifts are obvious, though his production was inconsistent. For the Vikings, Hunter can mentor the rookie, while the defense replaces Everson Griffen.
23. New England Patriots
The Pick: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
Someone is going to take a chance on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in this year's first round because his natural ability is tantalizing.
Are the New England Patriots that team? The fit may be questionable, but the need certainly isn't.
Life after Tom Brady is now a reality. The Patriots are staring at the possibility of entering the 2020 campaign with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as their quarterbacks. That can't happen.
Love provides an interesting evaluation. He looked exceptional as a sophomore with a 32-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He faltered as a junior with 17 interceptions. Last season's performance was riddled with poor post-snap reads and too many forced passes.
But the underclassman still presents exceptional arm talent to deliver the ball with ease and touch to multiple levels.
If the Patriots are willing to take a chance, Love should be their guy with the 23rd overall pick.
24. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
Linebacker is evaluated differently these days. Does the prospect have enough speed to cover plenty of space and a comfort level in coverage? Those two traits decide whether a linebacker gets a chance and stays on the field.
Run-stuffers need not apply. That's why Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen are considered first-round talents. They are second-line defenders who can scoot without being exploited in the passing game.
Queen, in particular, excels in coverage.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 20-year-old linebacker never allowed a reception longer than 20 yards in 488 career coverage snaps. The 6'0", 229-pound defender then ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, said goodbye to A.J. Klein, Manti Te'o and Stephone Anthony this offseason. Demario Davis is one of the NFL's best middle linebackers, but he needs help. The Saints can place Queen at weak-side linebacker and let him run all day long.
25. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
The Minnesota Vikings continue to improve the trenches with their second first-round pick. This time, the team finds an option to replace Riley Reiff at left tackle.
The organization considered moving the veteran blocker to guard last offseason. Head coach Mike Zimmer opened the door to the possibility if a top tackle prospect became available, per The Athletic Minnesota's Chad Graff.
Boise State's Ezra Cleveland would significantly upgrade the front's overall athleticism.
The Vikings are extremely athletic at center and right tackle, but Cleveland's movement skills greatly surpass Reiff's. The former Bronco tested in the 92nd percentile in SPARQ.
The early entrant's lateral quickness would be a wonderful addition to the Vikings' zone-heavy scheme under Gary Kubiak's supervision. Cleveland finished first in both the short shuttle (4.46 seconds) and three-cone drill (7.26 seconds) among offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine.
26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
The Pick: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
Offense, offense and more offense is the exact direction the Miami Dolphins should take with their three first-round draft picks.
Quarterback and left tackle are obvious need areas. But the franchise also has an opportunity to land the best running back in this year's class to give their rookie signal-caller a backfield mate to take some pressure off the situation.
Georgia's D'Andre Swift is a special runner. The quickness with which he cuts without decelerating allows him to explode through holes and past defenders. The 21-year-old back posted a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.
The 212-pounder brings more than the 2,267 rushing yards over the last two seasons. He's also a capable receiver out of the backfield with 56 receptions during the same time frame.
A new offensive trio of Justin Herbert, Josh Jones and Swift would make for a successful first-round effort from the Dolphins.
27. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
The possibility that Jadeveon Clowney returns to the Seattle Seahawks seems slim. The Seahawks have only $12.3 million in available salary-cap space, according to Spotrac. The majority of the organization's remaining financial assets will be spent on the incoming rookie class.
Penn State's Yetur-Gross Matos is far from a finished product, but he brings the requisite skill set to develop into a consistent edge-rusher. The 6'5", 266-pound defensive end's length (34⅞-inch arms) and fluidity cause offensive tackles problems.
As the two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer continues to develop, he'll be even more difficult to handle. At Penn State, the underclassman improved each season. His sack production went from 1.5 as a freshman to 9.5 as a junior. The defensive lineman accumulated 35 tackles for loss over the last two seasons too.
Pairing Gross-Matos with last year's first-round pick, L.J. Collier, should give Seattle an exciting young defensive end duo.
28. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
The Baltimore Ravens released Tony Jefferson in February after three seasons. The strong safety played in only five games last year thanks to a torn ACL, which allowed Chuck Clark to assume the role.
Jeremy Chinn's slotting here doesn't necessarily reflect on Clark. As with other safeties slotted in this first-round mock, the Southern Illinois product adds far more than playing a specific role.
"I have a cornerback background, but I have the size to play linebacker, and obviously, I play safety," he said at the Senior Bowl, per the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson. "I can play three positions on the football field."
The possibility of the 6'3", 221-pound Chinn at linebacker in certain packages is an interesting possibility for the Ravens, who need to become more athletic along their second line of defense.
Baltimore can be forward-thinking in its approach to defensive deployment and utilize the small-school product in a variety of manners.
29. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
Isaiah Wilson wins this year's "First Guy Off the Bus" award. The 6'6'", 350-pound tackle prospect is an intimidating presence with or without pads, and teams are enamored with his potential.
Two general managers told NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah that Wilson will be selected in this year's first round.
The Tennessee Titans are searching for a new right tackle after Jack Conklin left in free agency. The team re-signed Dennis Kelly, but the 30-year-old veteran is better served as a swing tackle.
Wilson isn't an ideal fit in the system Tennessee ran a year ago. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith won't be able to call the wide zone nearly as often. The underclassman fits the bill as a people-mover, though.
The Titans may have to rely on gap principles more, but they'll have the talent up front to create massive holes for Derrick Henry.
30. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
The Green Bay Packers addressed linebacker but didn't replace leading tackler Blake Martinez.
The organization signed Christian Kirksey to a two-year, $13 million deal prior to free agency. The Cleveland Browns drafted Kirksey in 2014 to play in Mike Pettine's scheme, but he's a weak-side linebacker by trade.
Oren Burks is projected to start next to Kirksey, who missed 23 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.
Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks displays exceptional range with 4.54-second 40-yard-dash speed. Brooks played in 46 games, led the Red Raiders in tackles in three of his four seasons and amassed 20 tackles for loss during 2019.
NFL organizations clearly slow-played his status because of December shoulder surgery. If Brooks' medical evaluations are cleared, he's a true three-down linebacker worthy of a first-round selection.
31. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
The San Francisco 49ers had little financial flexibility to operate this offseason. The team concentrated on re-signing safety Jimmie Ward and defensive end Arik Armstead and traded DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.
Nothing was done about the team's biggest problem area: cornerback.
Richard Sherman continues to perform at a high level, but he turned 32 last month and was exposed a bit in Super Bowl LIV. The other starting spot, meanwhile, remains in flux. Emmanuel Moseley hasn't proved himself as Sherman's bookend.
Utah's Jaylon Johnson is a physical corner who excels at redirecting and disrupting routes. The 49ers can play him near the line of scrimmage and let the 6'0", 193-pound cornerback bully wide receivers at their release point.
According to Pro Football Focus, the two-time first-team All-Pac-12 defensive back allowed only three touchdowns in 1,256 coverage snaps.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach "wants to add more premium targets" for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor isn't a target, per se. But the Chiefs already re-signed Demarcus Robinson and restructured Sammy Watkins' contract, so let's substitute "weapons" for "targets."
A serious running back upgrade would make the Chiefs offense scarier than it already is. No one on the roster managed more than 498 rushing yards last season. Imagine if opposing defenses had to account for a dynamic runner too.
Taylor is a workhorse back with breakaway speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash). The two-time Doak Walker Award winner carried the ball 926 times and became major college football's sixth all-time leading rusher in only three seasons.
With Taylor, Kansas City would feature difference-makers at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.