2020 First-Round NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Tumbles Out of Top 10

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The NFL draft serves as an oasis in the desert landscape of the current sports scene.

The league decided to continue with business as usual—or as close as it can get—so preparation for the event must continue.

An active free-agent period despite trying circumstances changed the layout of the NFL.

Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philip Rivers joined the Indianapolis Colts. Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien inexplicably traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson. Jadeveon Clowney and Cam Newton remain available.

The world has been turned upside down in more ways than one, but the NFL soldiers on since the majority of the league's transactions can be handled remotely, or "fully virtual," as commissioner Roger Goodell mandated.

A truncated predraft process won't stop the event from happening. Teams still have holes to fill and must do their best despite the uncertainty—similar to predicting all 32 first-round selections two weeks in advance.