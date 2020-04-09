The Worst Potential Landing Spots for 2020 NFL Draft's Top QBs

0 of 6

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

A quarterback's situation is more important to his success or failure than any other position.

Would Tom Brady have become the GOAT if the New England Patriots didn't select him with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft? They almost didn't.

Would Eli Manning have won two championships if the then-San Diego Chargers didn't trade him? Former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi didn't even think a deal would come together.



Would JaMarcus Russell have failed no matter where he landed? Probably, but no one can be certain.

This uncertainty is exactly why a prospect's future is built on more than raw talent and skill. Each individual must be properly cultivated and nurtured. The ideal situation to succeed includes the right system fit, a good supporting cast and, most importantly, consistency within a coaching staff to develop and maximize the player's potential.

At least seven different franchises—the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars—should be actively looking at the top six quarterback prospects for the 2020 NFL draft.

The following situations are immediately identifiable as worse for an individual than others and can be avoided.