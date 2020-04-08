2020 NFL Draft: 25 Predictions with Under a Month to Go

0 of 25

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Every NFL draft cycle is different. But no one could have prepared for this year's setup, which makes the entire event far more unpredictable than any other in the modern era.

The 2020 NFL draft will be conducted "fully virtual" from the homes of the league's 32 general managers. They won't be hunkered down in their war rooms. They won't have their support staff around them. The entire setup will be a vast array of telecommunication in which each organization's IT personnel will be the real winners of the event.

As such, standard operating practices can be thrown out the window (not literally since some general managers might be working in their bedrooms). Surreal might be a better term to describe the setup, but the show will go on because the league and team owners said so.

The process itself should be fascinating. Decision-makers will likely be more risk-averse and reliant on early evaluations considering the circumstances. Both could be good things. But the typical rumors and scuttlebutt spread during this period have been tampered.

Even so, the following 25 predictions are locks to occur even in these uncertain times. Phone them in.

