2019 NFL Draft: 25 Predictions with Under a Month to Go

John Hefti/Associated Press

The NFL draft never runs in line with conventional wisdom. At least, it doesn't publicly.

That's where the fun begins.

Assumptions are often wrong even when some draft picks seem so obvious. The drama builds and builds as individual and organizational dreams are on the line without a single game being played.

The inevitable always occurs: A trade is made, or a team surprises by selecting a prospect it secretly loved throughout the process. From that point forward, everything changes. The ripples are felt through each subsequent pick or decision.

Trying to predict the madness of draft weekend is as futile as attempting to figure out who will die in Game of Thrones or Avengers: Endgame before they're available to watch. Even so, potential spoilers are lurking; one just has to read between the lines to find some answers.

With that in mind, all the following predictions for the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, will definitely come true. Maybe.