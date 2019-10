Matt Miller's 2020 NFL Draft First Quarter Big Board

0 of 13

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft class is worth getting excited about, especially if your favorite team has a need on offense.

The upcoming class is strong in many places the 2019 draft was weak—most notably at quarterback and wide receiver. After three passers went in the first round last year (Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins), this year has a strong chance to double that number based on team needs at the position and the players believed to be available.

Already, we're seeing Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa emerge as a legitimate franchise quarterback prospect and the clear-cut top at the position. Behind Tua are many strong contenders such as known commodities Justin Herbert (Oregon) and Jake Fromm (Georgia), but also newcomers Joe Burrow (LSU), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Jacob Eason (Washington).

At wide receiver, we could see the best class in the last decade—even better than the 2014 class that gave us Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round. That's, in part, thanks to a trio at Alabama unlike any we've seen before.

Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith are truly special, and each possesses enough talent to go in the first round. Jeudy, especially, is the cleanest wide receiver prospect the NFL has seen in a long time. The sheer depth at receiver should excite teams with an eye on adding speed and big-play offensive ability through the draft.

Plenty of football has yet to be played. But after the first quarter of the season, here's a look at how this class shakes out.