Serge Ibaka Expresses Desire to Re-Sign with Raptors When Contract Expires

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Serge Ibaka isn't looking to leave Toronto anytime soon.

The Raptors forward, who's in the final season of a three-year, $65 million contract, said he's willing to re-sign this offseason during a virtual interview with Sportsnet's Matt Rodrigo.

"I'm going to stay, bro." Ibaka said. "This place is beautiful. ... It's a beautiful city, beautiful people here and then we have one of the best teams. Why leave?"

