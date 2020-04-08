Serge Ibaka Expresses Desire to Re-Sign with Raptors When Contract Expires

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 9, 2020

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Serge Ibaka isn't looking to leave Toronto anytime soon.  

The Raptors forward, who's in the final season of a three-year, $65 million contract, said he's willing to re-sign this offseason during a virtual interview with Sportsnet's Matt Rodrigo. 

"I'm going to stay, bro." Ibaka said. "This place is beautiful. ... It's a beautiful city, beautiful people here and then we have one of the best teams. Why leave?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    5 Teams Ready to Trade 🤝

    Our writer picks teams that could be making a lot of trade calls this offseason

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    5 Teams Ready to Trade 🤝

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    DeRozan to Donate $20K to Serge Ibaka's IG Live Talent Show

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    DeRozan to Donate $20K to Serge Ibaka's IG Live Talent Show

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Says He 'Won't Have Any Closure' If NBA Cancels Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Says He 'Won't Have Any Closure' If NBA Cancels Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nuggets GM 'Clear Front-Runner' for Bulls Exec Job

    Arturas Karnisovas finished his second interview with Jerry Reinsdorf and COO Michael Reinsdorf

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nuggets GM 'Clear Front-Runner' for Bulls Exec Job

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report