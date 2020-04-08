Spencer Dinwiddie Jokes He'll Take Bulls GM Job If They Say 'Pretty Please'

April 8, 2020

All the Chicago Bulls have to do is ask.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie tweeted Tuesday that he would consider taking over as the Bulls general manager so long as they say "pretty please":

There were reports earlier Wednesday about the Bulls interviewing front-office candidates:

NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson previously reported Monday that Chicago had interviewed Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik.

Dinwiddie thinks he has the edge over at least one candidate:

Gar Forman is still serving as Bulls general manager but expected to step down. The Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reported on Forman's hot seat in mid-February (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman):

"According to several NBA executives, the Bulls are in the early stages of adding a new face to the front office, with the position defined as a general manager 'with a louder voice.' One executive said the talks with candidates have been through back channels, with no formal interviews taking place, but the search is believed to be widespread.

"As for Forman, he's not expected to be fired. Instead, he’d be moved to the scouting department, which the Bulls are looking to build up. They’ve long been known for a small scouting department and are planning an expansion this spring."

Cowley provided an update on March 18, reporting that Forman "will have absolutely no seat at the decision-making table, only keeping the GM title warm for his successor."

Video Play Button

The Bulls were 22-43 when the NBA suspended its 2019-20 season on March 12 because of COVID-19 and have not made the playoffs since the 2016-17 campaign.

As for Dinwiddie, the 27-year-old appears to be staying in Brooklyn as he is under contract through 2022.

