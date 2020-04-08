Tom Brady Turned Down Donald Trump's Invitation to Speak at 2016 RNC

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

Donald Trump, left, stops to talk to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prior to the start of the game at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in Foxborough, Mass., where the Patriots will play the Tennessee Titans in a AFC divisional playoff game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

President Donald Trump asked Tom Brady to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention, according to an account given by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to Howard Stern on Wednesday. 

"He wanted me to speak at that convention, too," Brady said, per NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater. "... I wasn't going to do anything political. He always had a way of connecting with people and still does. Then the whole political aspect came.

"I think I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the election time. It was uncomfortable for me, because you can't undo things. Not that I would undo a friendship. But the political support is totally different than the support of a friend."

Brady has been asked several questions about his relationship with Trump, which dates back to 2001, since Trump first entered the presidential race. In 2015, Brady took criticism for having a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker.

    

