7 Blockbuster NBA Trades That Would Shake Things Up in 2020-21

7 of 7

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards Receive: Nickeil Alexander-Walker; Lonzo Ball; Jaxson Hayes; New Orleans' 2020 first-round pick (30 days after signing his contract)*; L.A. Lakers' 2021 first-round pick (protected for Nos. 8 to 30; unprotected in 2022); Cleveland's 2021 second-round pick; Washington's 2021 second-round pick (via New Orleans); New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick (unprotected)

*Note: Deal must be expanded to include more salary from the Pelicans if they end up with lower than the No. 13 pick.

Let's be perfectly clear: This deal isn't borne from the behavior of Bradley Beal or the Wizards. He has said he wants to finish his career in Washington, and they're not expected to make him readily available this summer, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

This idea has more to do with the superstar trade market in general. It is scarce, if not empty. Beal will incite interest by default. He's the best player semi-close to free agency who is on a team that lacks a concrete direction.

Washington has a path back to relevance if John Wall returns to form, but he will be coming off a devastating Achilles injury and has now missed at least half of the team's regular-season games in each of the past three years. The Wizards outlook implodes if he's significantly less than his former self. He's owed $132.9 million over the next three years. They need him to be a star.

Waiting until at least next season's trade deadline to figure out Beal's situation has its merits. He'll still have a year-and-a-half left on his deal and fetch a premium from prospective suitors. But his value will never be higher than it is now, ahead of his age-27 season, with two full summers separating him from free agency. The Wizards have an obligation to listen—and those who call have an obligation to blow them away.

The Pelicans have the tools to be that team. They turned Anthony Davis into quite the haul last year and can use a chunk of those assets to shore up this offer.

Plenty of people would be uncomfortable with New Orleans giving up this much. The final tally for Washington amounts to Lonzo Ball, Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, three first-round picks and two seconds. This seems like a lot, because it is. But the Pelicans are facing certain constraints.

Ball's value to the Wizards is a question mark. He has once-in-a-blue-moon vision, and his jumper has improved. But he's due for a pricey extension, and Washington already paid Wall. New Orleans might need to find a third-party facilitator who would pony up big-time value for Ball.

It likewise doesn't help that the Pelicans are already pretty good and that Beal will only make them better. Their own first-rounders don't have much upside. The Wizards would be looking at a late-lottery choice this year (probably) and an even later selection next year. The Lakers' 2021 first isn't any sexier, and neither Alexander-Walker nor Hayes is a sure-thing cornerstone.

Sheer volume needs to be the Pelicans' antidote to these warts. They're sacrificing a ton, but they're also getting back an All-NBA candidate who can dominate the offense or play off their other ball-handlers. A core built around Beal, Derrick Favors (unrestricted), Josh Hart, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram (restricted), JJ Redick and Zion Williamson is stupid-scary—and an eventual, if not immediate, title contender.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference or Cleaning the Glass. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders, Early Bird Rights and Spotrac.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by B/R's Andrew Bailey.