Bulls Rumors: Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas Leader for Open Executive Job

There is reportedly a "leader in the clubhouse" for the Chicago Bulls' top basketball executive position.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas has emerged as the favorite as of Tuesday. Goodwill noted the Bulls are targeting someone who has a good record when it comes to drafting and player development, and they feel Karnisovas meets the criteria.

That someone may be on track to take the position is a change of pace from the early days of the search after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday the team is looking for a "new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions."

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Miami Heat assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations Adam Simon is staying put. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan elected against interviewing with his Eastern Conference rivals.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported the Toronto Raptors likely won't grant Chicago permission to interview general manager Bobby Webster.

Goodwill noted the Utah Jazz also plan on keeping executive Justin Zanik, whom the Bulls interviewed.

If Karnisovas takes over the role, he will be in charge of leading a franchise in a major market with six championships that has fallen off course of late. Chicago's last playoff series win came in the 2014-15 campaign, and fans have grown frustrated with executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman.

There are some young pieces in place with Zach LaVine, Coby White, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., but the Bulls haven't come close to resembling the playoff challenger they were with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, let alone the championship franchise they were with Michael Jordan.

Karnisovas would bring a resume of success to the Windy City.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post noted he has been with the Nuggets for seven seasons and in his current position for three. Singer called the general manager "widely respected around the league" and pointed to his "instrumental" role in "draft-day successes like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr."

The Nuggets reached the second round of the playoffs last season and are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference if play resumes for the 2019-20 campaign.