Bulls Rumors: Search for Top Executive Remains Fluid, Will Be a 'Slower Process'

The Chicago Bulls' search for a new head of basketball operations is expected to be a "slower process," according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

"It will be fluid, and it will be one that ownership will take its time going through," Charania added.

Charania also reported that three of the team's initial targets—Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan and Miami Heat vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager Adam Simon—are "increasingly unlikely" to be options.

Per Charania, Buchanan and Simon are planning to remain in their current roles, while Webster has not received permission to interview for the position at this time.

Charania noted that the Bulls have "shifted their focus" to Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik. The team already interviewed Zanik on Monday, with Karnisovas scheduled to be interviewed within the next day.

As for the current executives in place, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on April 3rd that "Chicago ownership has discussed the plan with executive VP of basketball operations John Paxson and GM Gar Forman, sources said. Paxson is likely to continue in an advisory role with the franchise; there are expected to be more ownership conversations with Forman about his future, too, sources said."

Woj added that the team planned to have a new head of basketball operations in place before the NBA resumes play. The league is currently on hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with uncertainty regarding when, or if, the season will continue. It's unclear if Chicago's timeline for filling the role has since changed, however.

The new head of basketball operations will be tasked with ending what appears likely to become a three-year playoff drought once the season resumes. Chicago has made the postseason just once in the past five years. There will be major questions to answer, from which young players the Bulls are best served building around to whether head coach Jim Boylen is the right man for the job.