Boise State LB Coach Zac Alley Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 7, 2020

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 20: Detail view of a end zone pylon with the Boise State Broncos logo and the Mountain West Conference logo before the game between the Air Force Falcons and the Boise State Broncos on September 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 30-19. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
Loren Orr/Getty Images

Boise State outside linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator Zac Alley said on Tuesday that he is "feeling good" after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, per The Athletic's Dave Southorn

Alley told Southorn that "every breath was like taking a knife and sticking it through your ribs" while he was battling COVID-19.

The 26-year-old added: "I had no symptoms, anything, and in about a 24-hour period, I went from zero to 100. I didn't think it was a big deal throughout the day and next thing I know, it was like, 'All right, we probably need to go to the hospital.' I don't recommend it to anybody, it was definitely one of the worst pains I've felt in my life."

Boise State partnered with St. Luke's Health, where Alley was tested and treated, on March 25:

The university had suspended all athletic activity on March 12:

Video Play Button

Southorn noted that "Boise State had vacated the football facilities more than a week" before Alley started experiencing symptoms.

Alley was hired by Boise State in March 2019 after serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2015-18 and a nickels coach at Charlotte in 2018-19.

There is growing uncertainty that the 2020 college football season will be able to start on time because of COVID-19. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported on April 3 that the possibility has been "kicked around" to play next season in spring 2021.

Related

    Boise State football coach describes having COVID-19: 'Like taking a knife and sticking it through your ribs'

    Boise State Football logo
    Boise State Football

    Boise State football coach describes having COVID-19: 'Like taking a knife and sticking it through your ribs'

    ktvb.com
    via ktvb.com

    Gundy Targeting May 1 Return

    Oklahoma State HC hopes team can show up to football facilities at the beginning of next month

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Gundy Targeting May 1 Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Boise State football: Dusting off some good ones

    Boise State Football logo
    Boise State Football

    Boise State football: Dusting off some good ones

    ktvb.com
    via ktvb.com

    The Best CFB Coach Social Media Follows

    Ranking the best accounts to follow when you're social distancing

    Boise State Football logo
    Boise State Football

    The Best CFB Coach Social Media Follows

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report