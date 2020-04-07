Boise State LB Coach Zac Alley Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Loren Orr/Getty Images

Boise State outside linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator Zac Alley said on Tuesday that he is "feeling good" after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, per The Athletic's Dave Southorn.

Alley told Southorn that "every breath was like taking a knife and sticking it through your ribs" while he was battling COVID-19.

The 26-year-old added: "I had no symptoms, anything, and in about a 24-hour period, I went from zero to 100. I didn't think it was a big deal throughout the day and next thing I know, it was like, 'All right, we probably need to go to the hospital.' I don't recommend it to anybody, it was definitely one of the worst pains I've felt in my life."

Boise State partnered with St. Luke's Health, where Alley was tested and treated, on March 25:

The university had suspended all athletic activity on March 12:

Southorn noted that "Boise State had vacated the football facilities more than a week" before Alley started experiencing symptoms.

Alley was hired by Boise State in March 2019 after serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2015-18 and a nickels coach at Charlotte in 2018-19.

There is growing uncertainty that the 2020 college football season will be able to start on time because of COVID-19. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported on April 3 that the possibility has been "kicked around" to play next season in spring 2021.