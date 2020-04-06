Serge Ibaka to Host IG Live Talent Show; Will Donate $20K to COVID-19 Relief

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka can't play much basketball at the moment, so he's instead turning to Instagram to see what other ways there are to stay entertained.

While the NBA remains on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ibaka announced Monday he'll be hosting a talent show on Instagram Live. The forward will donate $20,000 to the winner's city or region to help fight COVID-19.

Those who wish to participate must be at least 18 years old and can submit to the casting call Wednesday.

More and more NBA players are turning to streaming to provide distractions during the pandemic while the majority of sports leagues are suspended. Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul has been hosting wine-drinking parties on Instagram Live where he chats with other high-profile athletes like Carmelo Anthony and Cam Newton, while Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard has put his video game prowess online by streaming his matches on Twitch.

Ibaka is offering something different: a chance for those stuck at home to be the star of their own show as they attempt to help their communities address those impacted by the coronavirus.

The Raptor hasn't said when the show will air, but we can assume scarves are required.