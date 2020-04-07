NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bulls' Search for Top Executive, Thaddeus Young Trade

David KenyonFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Thaddeus Young #21 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Although it's unclear whetheror even ifthe NBA will resume the 2019-20 campaign, the Chicago Bulls know they're entering a critical offseason.

That sentiment is familiar, yes. Unlike past years, though, the franchise is about to make substantial changes to the front office. Next season, the power structure will include a general manager not named John Paxson or Gar Forman for the first time since 2003.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the initial news. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago then added the stoppage pushed team president Michael Reinsdorf to move up the timeline for interviews, no longer waiting for the end of the regular season.

And the Bulls really aren't wasting time.

Wojnarowski said Chicago planned to seek permission for interviews with Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster.

Monday, Wojnarowski noted the interviews were underway. Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik had a virtual meeting with the team, and Karsinovas' discussion is expected to happen later in the week:

Video Play Button

Johnson also labeled Orlando Magic assistant GM Matt Lloyd and Los Angeles Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden as potential candidates.

Chicago, as expected, isn't getting time with every top target.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan turned down an interview request.

Johnson reported "it's looking less likely" the Bulls will interview Webster or Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel shared Monday the Heat confirmed Simon would remain with the team.

Nevertheless, the Bulls are making progress in their search. When the executive is ultimately hired, one of his first decisions will be whether to keep or trade Thaddeus Young.

Last offseason, Chicago signed the veteran forward to a three-year contract. However, his first year with the Bulls didn't go as planned, partially due to the Jim Boylen effect.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times said the 31-year-old grew frustrated at both a lesser role than anticipated and inconsistent late-game lineups.

Cowley added Young's struggles playing the 3 and Lauri Markkanen's ineffectiveness as a center are another issue; instead of complementing each other, they're competing for minutes.

"Young and Markkanen can't co-exist on the same roster, and considering the age and the ceiling on Markkanen, expect Young to once again be shopped this offseason," he wrote.

Perhaps the new executive will fire Boylen, who is both 39-84 as the head coach and an uninspiring long-term option. Maybe a new coach, a fresh system and clear rotation would provide the stability the veteran is seeking in Chicago.

If the Bulls end up pursuing a trade this offseason, though, Young will probably emerge as a top candidate.

          

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.

