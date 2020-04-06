Video: Steph Curry Says Wife Ayesha Cut His Hair During NBA's Coronavirus Hiatus

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Desperate times, desperate measures.

Stephen Curry told fellow All-Star point guard Chris Paul on a Monday Instagram Live session that his wife, Ayesha, had to cut his hair Sunday as self-isolation continues during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"That's how it is right now," the Golden State Warriors' two-time MVP said.

"That's love," Paul responded.

"I'm kinda hiding underneath the hat cuz it's kinda dope. It's her first time doing it," Curry added, "but she did all right. I'm rockin' with it."

Curry has been utilizing Instagram Live plenty during the NBA's hiatus. The 32-year-old held a session with Dr. Anthony Fauci on March 26 before broadcasting a virtual golf matchup with Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore on April 1:

The Currys have also aided in COVID-19 relief:

The NBA's 2019-20 season has been suspended since March 11.