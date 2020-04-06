Video: Steph Curry Says Wife Ayesha Cut His Hair During NBA's Coronavirus Hiatus

Video: Steph Curry Says Wife Ayesha Cut His Hair During NBA's Coronavirus HiatusApril 6, 2020
Desperate times, desperate measures.
Stephen Curry told fellow All-Star point guard Chris Paul on a Monday Instagram Live session that his wife, Ayesha, had to cut his hair Sunday as self-isolation continues during the COVID-19 pandemic:
"That's how it is right now," the Golden State Warriors' two-time MVP said.
"That's love," Paul responded.
"I'm kinda hiding underneath the hat cuz it's kinda dope. It's her first time doing it," Curry added, "but she did all right. I'm rockin' with it."
Curry has been utilizing Instagram Live plenty during the NBA's hiatus. The 32-year-old held a session with Dr. Anthony Fauci on March 26 before broadcasting a virtual golf matchup with Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore on April 1:
Baze @24Bazemore
ITS GOING DOWN TONIGHT!! KB vs SC @stephencurry30 on the big screen! We will be having a golf match on our @fullswingsimulators at 8pm PST/11pm EST! Tune in on IG LIVE for the match of the century! Drop some suggestions below for courses to play! I’m fired up! @UAbasketball https://t.co/yMd1zDXEPL
The Currys have also aided in COVID-19 relief:
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z https://t.co/nFp0w1eFqH
The NBA's 2019-20 season has been suspended since March 11.
