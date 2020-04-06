Video: Steph Curry Says Wife Ayesha Cut His Hair During NBA's Coronavirus Hiatus

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 6, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Toronto Raptors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Desperate times, desperate measures.

Stephen Curry told fellow All-Star point guard Chris Paul on a Monday Instagram Live session that his wife, Ayesha, had to cut his hair Sunday as self-isolation continues during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"That's how it is right now," the Golden State Warriors' two-time MVP said.

"That's love," Paul responded.

"I'm kinda hiding underneath the hat cuz it's kinda dope. It's her first time doing it," Curry added, "but she did all right. I'm rockin' with it."

Curry has been utilizing Instagram Live plenty during the NBA's hiatus. The 32-year-old held a session with Dr. Anthony Fauci on March 26 before broadcasting a virtual golf matchup with Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore on April 1:

The Currys have also aided in COVID-19 relief:

The NBA's 2019-20 season has been suspended since March 11. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Sparks HC Derek Fisher, Fiancee Gloria Govan to Donate Masks, Food Amid COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sparks HC Derek Fisher, Fiancee Gloria Govan to Donate Masks, Food Amid COVID-19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Paul and Curry were on IG Live talking about the time Steph dropped him in 2015

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 Admits Steph Crossed Him 😂

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report