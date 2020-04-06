Video: Tom Brady Thanks Patriots Nation for 'Amazing' 20-Year Career in NE

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 6, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady addressed New England Patriots fans about his move to Tampa Bay on Monday and found a way to tug at every single heartstring in the process.

In a minute-long video posted to Twitter, Brady said goodbye to his home for the last 20 years.

Most notably, the video did not focus on any of Brady's singular accomplishments in New England, nor did it run through a highlight reel of his most notable moments. It opens with a recording of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler rattling off his famous battle cry of "the team, the team, the team" before launching into a montage of Brady celebrating and enjoying different Pats teams throughout the years, putting the spotlight on owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick more than he does anyone else. 

Through 20 years, Brady won six Super Bowls, three MVPs and was named to the league's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. It's a lot to walk away from at age 42. 

Which led the quarterback to explain how he'll handle the next phase of his career. 

"How do you find balance?" Brady asks at the end video. "Live in the present."  

Video Play Button

Related

    What Will the ‘fully Virtual’ NFL Draft Look Like?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    What Will the ‘fully Virtual’ NFL Draft Look Like?

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Carroll Still Isn’t Over Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Carroll Still Isn’t Over Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl

    masslive
    via masslive

    Haden Wants All-Decade Spot

    Joe Haden made his case on Twitter after not making NFL’s All-Decade team for 2010s

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Haden Wants All-Decade Spot

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft Goes ‘Fully Virtual’

    Goodell says league will officially have a virtual draft with team personnel in their separate homes

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    NFL Draft Goes ‘Fully Virtual’

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report