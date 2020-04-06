If Dana White Really Just Got UFC 249 Done, It's Entirely on Him

Associated Press

Word came down Monday that the UFC inked a new main event for UFC 249. With lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov pinned down by coronavirus-related travel restrictions in his native Russia, company President Dana White announced on Twitter that Justin Gaethje would step in against Tony Ferguson.

With these two fighters both living in America, it stands to reason that a stateside location is in the works. The UFC is playing it remarkably close to the vest. Fans should probably expect significant changes up and down the card given its typical-for-the-UFC mix of international competitors.

In the wake of this news, there are a few things to consider. First, you have to acknowledge that White is on the precipice of another massive personal achievement. And it may very well be. We simply don't know yet—and that's at the heart of the criticisms against White's actions, not jealousy or any quaintnesses of trollery.

Second, White's doggedness is, as always, his best quality, at least as it relates to running the UFC. He swore he'd make it happen, and he's worked around the clock to follow through. On April 18, his UFC will be the only game in town. It will draw eyeballs and interest, and might just earn a few converts.

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

That draws us right into the third point, which is that Ferguson-Gaethje is an amazing fight. As in, one of the most action-packed contest the UFC could make right now in any division. These are two pressure fighters who want nothing else but a knockout. If this hits the airwaves, I'm watching it.

The rest of the card may end up being atrocious—the co-main event between ex-champs Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, for example, will likely be scuttled because Andrade lives in Brazil—but is that really a problem? As previously mentioned, White is the last shrimp boat on the bayou.

Now, before we break out the chest paint, there's a caveat to all this that people should be aware of. The true hard part in all this—that matter of location—still lies ahead for UFC 249.

You may have heard that, in general, options for such things are dwindling. But according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, they're closing in on a venue on the West Coast or maybe on tribal lands. White's tweeted location announcement—"EARTH!!!!"—was even less specific.

So it remains nebulous, but Helwani offered a solid reading of the tea leaves when he noted that, if nothing else, an official announcement indeed seems imminent because Ferguson would only agree to fight Gaethje if the UFC had a definite location.

Where else could UFC 249 take place? That's a big-time black box. Chael Sonnen's Submission Underground 12, which aired recently on UFC Fight Pass, took place in an abandoned Oregon grain silo. I mean, that's West Coast, is it not?

Other things may still materialize. The government of Belarus, outspoken coronavirus downplayers—they could hold it in front of a full crowd!—have kindly opened their doors. You could have Andrei Arlovski fight cameras. These are good friends to have. It's a "Plan B," the UFC said.

Now let's drop the other shoe. A generational disaster is only beginning to unfold. We don't know what the future holds—for UFC 249 or in general. White's worth ethic should always be respected, but getting this over the finish line doesn't magically make it the right thing to do.

Remember that there's no such thing as social distancing in MMA. So there's a strong possibility that the virus, which can be carried by someone without he or she knowing it, will be passed among fighters and coaches, regardless of anything else. But there's a larger issue, which is that this event may not convey the world's most effective message regarding staying apart and taking that seriously. Could UFC 249 have that kind of influence, consciously or otherwise, on its viewers? I don't know the answer to that, but I do wonder about it.

Am I saying that everyone who participates in or watches the event is going to get COVID-19? Of course not. The real point is this: How many fatalities—not to mention evidence—do we need before we conclude that, yeah, we might want to pull out all the stops on this.

It's a free country at the end of the day, and White just took a big step closer to getting what he wants. He'll be able to oh-so-satisfyingly rub the haters' noses in it one more time. But could there be a hidden cost? We won't know until the bill comes due.