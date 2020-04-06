2020 College Football Odds: Over-Under Win Totals for Clemson, Alabama, More

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Whether the 2020 college football season will start on time is still questionable, as COVID-19 continues to shuffle current and future plans throughout sports.

That did not stop Caesars Sportsbook from releasing its preseason odds and win totals on Monday:

According to ESPN's Dave Purdum, Clemson's projected 11.5 win total is the highest in the nation and makes the Tigers the second-largest Power 5 preseason favorite since 2010. Caesars has Clemson as a -600 favorite to win the ACC Championship Game, which would be the program's sixth straight year winning the conference title game.

The Tigers suffered their first loss since Jan. 1, 2018, when LSU defeated them 42-25 in January's national title game. But with Clemson returning the likes of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne while LSU loses Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, Dabo Swinney's squad is expected to bounce back in a big way.

LSU's win total is projected to be nine, while Alabama is favored to win the SEC with 10.5 wins.

Per Purdum, Caesars Sportsbooks Director of Trading Jeff Davis likes Alabama and Ohio State more than Clemson: "We would make both Ohio State and Alabama small favorites over Clemson if they were to play today. Clemson has the shortest odds strictly because of their schedule."

Ohio State (projected 11 wins) is expected to run away with the Big Ten. Elsewhere among Power 5 conferences, Oklahoma (10 wins) is favorited to take the Big 12 and Oregon (9.5 wins) has a slight edge in the Pac-12.