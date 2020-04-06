LeBron James' 'I Promise' Series Debuts Monday on Quibi with 3 Episodes

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James is debuting an I Promise documentary series Monday on Quibi with episodes that feature James, teachers and students at the I Promise School he opened in Akron, Ohio, in 2018.

"The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron," a press release from Quibi said.

The first three episodes appear on the short-form video app Monday. There are 15 total episodes, and the remaining 12 will premiere one per weekday on the app.

"It's not instant oatmeal that we're creating here," the Los Angeles Lakers star said in the documentary, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "You can't just put the oatmeal pack in the bowl and putting it in the microwave and we're ready to go. We're good with dealing with the process."

The I Promise School is a public elementary school aimed at giving chances to at-risk youth in James' native Akron. Students who achieve a 3.0 grade point average in high school receive free tuition to the University of Akron.

The LeBron James Family Foundation gives Akron public schools $1 million every year to help fund the school. Classrooms focus on individual attention for students, and the school has a 9-to-5 schedule that is aimed at helping parents who struggle to find child care.

