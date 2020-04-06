Ex-Knicks G Chris Childs Says Latrell Sprewell Was 'Pawn' in Dolan-Oakley Feud

STAN HONDA/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks guard Chris Childs thought Latrell Sprewell showed a lack of solidarity with Charles Oakley following Oakley's 2017 arrest at Madison Square Garden.

"It seemed none of the guys who played for the Knicks, Patrick [Ewing], I don't think he spoke on Oak's behalf," Childs said on CBS Sports Radio's The D.A. Show (h/t Marc Berman of the New York Post). "Sprewell showing up when he was away from the team for many years. I knew that was a photo-op but it was really disturbing. It was unfortunate he allowed himself to be a pawn in that situation."

