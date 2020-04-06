WWE WrestleMania 2020 Results: Ranking the Biggest Surprises of 2-Day PPV

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

To say WrestleMania 36 exceeded expectations was an understatement. The idea that a two-day pay-per-view held without fans in a warehouse could be good seemed like an impossibility until the show started.

Not only did WWE deliver some great in-ring action on both nights, but it also managed to tell some compelling stories and give us plenty of enjoyable conclusions to various storylines.

Titles changed hands, blood was spilled, careers were made and bodies were broken. It was everything you would expect from a WrestleMania, just without the WWE Universe there to cheer everybody on.

Certain matches fell short of expectations but WWE more than made up for those missteps by giving us some fun and shocking moments.

Let's look back at this historic WrestleMania and rank the biggest surprises from the two-day event.