Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for WrestleMania 36

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for WrestleMania 36April 3, 2020
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)
- Goldberg vs. TBD (Universal Championship)
- Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Fun House match)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)
- Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (Raw Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship)
- Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Elias vs. King Corbin
- Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan (Intercontinental Championship)
- Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- The Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship ladder match)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
WrestleMania 36 is set to be the biggest event in WWE history due to being held over two days, but it will also be one of the strangest because there will be no fans in attendance.
Here is a look at the lineup as it currently stands, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down this weekend. Here's a look at our lineup of contributors:
Warning: This article will contain mild spoilers for SmackDown regarding Goldberg's WrestleMania opponent.
Chris Mueller
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
Q: Let’s say Charlotte wins the title from Ripley. Should she move to NXT exclusively or would it make more sense for her to pull double duty on NXT and SmackDown?
For the purposes of trying to get eyes on the NXT product, it would be better if she was on both shows for the first few weeks of her reign at the least. Once she has established herself in NXT or loses the title, then she can go back to focusing on one show.
The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Q: If you could pick any two women on the roster to form a tag team who could make the women’s tag titles more important, who would they be?
I would love to see a tag team with Naomi and Carmella. I think their styles would mesh well and their professional dancing backgrounds would guarantee they would have one of the best entrances in the division.
Jeff J
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If you could add any stipulation to make this match more exciting in a fanless environment, what would it be?
Falls Count Anywhere. Restore the feeling of the Rock-Mankind Super Bowl halftime show. If it's gonna be a barn-burner, let's get all-the-way wild! I loved the work Lesnar put in with Rey Mysterio in the No Holds Barred match, so I'm sure this would be cool, too.
Elias vs. King Corbin
Q: Do you think Elias is working as a babyface or should he go back to being a heel? Why?
I think Elias should be a shade of grey. He can play the Kevin Owens role where we know he has scumbag tendencies but he's out for himself, and that can place him on both sides of the heel/face spectrum.
Erik Beaston
Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg
Q: Do you think Strowman is ready to be a top champion in WWE?
No. He was ready two years ago when he was as red-hot as anyone, and they wasted him on a tag team title match with a 10-year-old kid.
Since then, his credibility has been shot and now he limps into a title match for a moment that should be the biggest of his career but will probably be a major booking misstep.
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Q: With AOP out of the picture due to Akam's injury, which other tag team would benefit from being in Rollins' stable?
A serious, heel, repackaged Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins could be really fun in a stable with Rollins.
Whereas AOP has always been presented as relatively dominant, Hawkins and Ryder could sell the fact that they have been saved and reinvented by The Monday Night Messiah.
At the very least, it would be different and give the undervalued team something meaningful to do.
Graham Matthews
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Q: What is the more iconic finisher, the Spear or the RKO?
Both moves are widely recognized by non-wrestling fans, but the RKO is the more iconic finisher of the two.
Orton executes it with such perfection, not to mention how big it's become on social media over the years. Several Superstars have used the Spear, whereas the RKO is mainly synonymous with The Viper.
Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan
Q: What would you rather see, Drew Gulak turn on Bryan to kick-start a feud or Bryan and Gulak becoming a permanent tag team?
I would much rather see Bryan and Gulak as a permanent team. Their match at Elimination Chamber was terrific, but they could be a blast together the same way Bryan and Kane were as Team Hell No.
This will get Gulak over in the long run and he can always turn on Bryan down the road.
Kevin Berge
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Q: If you were designing the Boneyard match, what would it be?
It would be a closed-set graveyard match where WWE can basically tape it like a movie, with edited shots from multiple angles. It would be a ridiculous brawl that ends with one man being thrown into a grave and buried.
That allows the match to be unique and avoids awkward live issues with running a match in a graveyard. Styles vs. Taker just need to go as big, dark and wild as possible to make this work.
SD Women's Title Fatal 5-Way
Q: Can WWE do anything to salvage Tamina's character at this point? What would it be or why can't she be saved?
Tamina's character does not need to be salvaged. She is a veteran likely in her last run. There's not much that can be done. She is a fine presence on the roster. Given her size, she can work as a bodyguard for a rising star.
If she was rebranded now, it would not last and no one would believe it. She's not going to become a better mic worker or in-ring performer overnight. She can just be who she is and occasionally pop up as enhancement talent.
Donald Wood
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
Q: Once this feud is over, do you think WWE should try turning Lynch into a heel again or is she better off remaining a babyface?
I think Baszler walks out of WrestleMania with the Raw Women's Championship thanks to a little help from Ronda Rousey, so this feud is far from over.
Instead of turning Lynch heel to add an edge, the face challenger will now be able to chase the heel champion, which is almost always conducive to a more enjoyable storyline and character.
The WWE Universe needs believable adversity, not forced.
Street Profits vs. Garza and Theory
Q: If not Theory, who would you have picked to replace Andrade in this match?
WrestleMania is about making moments and Theory is one of the blue-chip prospects in WWE's system.
Just as Rhea Ripley is enduring a trial by fire against Charlotte Flair for the NXT women's title, Theory will be introduced to the main roster audience on the biggest stage. He will either be an afterthought or make an impact fans will never forget.
Either way, a young talent deserves that chance more than many of the veterans on the roster.
Anthony Mango
Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
Q: Once he is done with Cena, who do you think would be the best rival for Wyatt?
If Strowman stays babyface, particularly if he wins the Universal Championship, he should be Wyatt's next target.
They can play off their time together in The Wyatt Family as the foundation for their storyline.
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Q: How much longer do you think the Lashley and Lana relationship will last and should Lashley give being a babyface another go when it is over?
I'm surprised WWE hasn't dropped the Lana and Lashley thing already. It's been awful from the start and without Rusev, there's even less of a reason to keep it going.
Lashley should ditch Lana and go face, otherwise he'll just be set up to job to McIntyre and nobody will care when that feud happens, anyway.
Predictions
- The Undertaker (JJ, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM) vs. Styles (DW)
- Strowman (DW, KB, EB) vs. Goldberg (JJ, GM, AM, CM)
- Wyatt (JJ, DW, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM) vs. Cena
- Lesnar (JJ) vs. McIntyre (DW, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM)
- Edge (JJ, DW, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM) vs. Orton
- Lynch (EB) vs. Baszler (JJ, DW, KB, GM, AM, CM)
- Ripley (JJ, DW, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM) vs. Charlotte
- Bayley (JJ, DW, GM, EB) vs. Naomi (CM) vs. Evans vs. Banks (DW, AM) vs. Tamina
- Owens (JJ, DW, KB, GM, EB, AM) vs. Rollins (CM)
- Black (JJ, DW, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM) vs. Lashley
- Elias (KB, GM, AM, CM) vs. Corbin (JJ, DW, EB)
- Zayn (JJ, DW, GM, EB) vs. Bryan (KB, AM, CM)
- Street Profits (JJ, DW, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM) vs. Theory and Garza
- The Kabuki Warriors (AM) vs. Bliss and Cross (JJ, DW, KB, GM, EB, CM)
- Otis (DW, KB, GM, EB, AM, CM) vs. Ziggler (JJ)
- Miz and Morrison (DW, KB, EB) vs. The Usos (JJ, GM, AM) vs. New Day (CM)
All respondents' predictions will be represented by their initials next to their choices.