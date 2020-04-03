Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for WrestleMania 36

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 is set to be the biggest event in WWE history due to being held over two days, but it will also be one of the strangest because there will be no fans in attendance.

Here is a look at the lineup as it currently stands, according to WWE.com:

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)

Goldberg vs. TBD (Universal Championship)

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Fun House match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (Raw Women's Championship)

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship)

Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan (Intercontinental Championship)

Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship ladder match)

Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down this weekend. Here's a look at our lineup of contributors:

Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)

Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)

Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)

Anthony Mango (AM) ( @ToeKneeManGo )

@ToeKneeManGo Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)

Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)

Warning: This article will contain mild spoilers for SmackDown regarding Goldberg's WrestleMania opponent.