Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for WrestleMania 36

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Q: Let’s say Charlotte wins the title from Ripley. Should she move to NXT exclusively or would it make more sense for her to pull double duty on NXT and SmackDown?

For the purposes of trying to get eyes on the NXT product, it would be better if she was on both shows for the first few weeks of her reign at the least. Once she has established herself in NXT or loses the title, then she can go back to focusing on one show.

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Q: If you could pick any two women on the roster to form a tag team who could make the women’s tag titles more important, who would they be?

I would love to see a tag team with Naomi and Carmella. I think their styles would mesh well and their professional dancing backgrounds would guarantee they would have one of the best entrances in the division.