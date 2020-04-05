Seahawks' Russell Wilson to Jadeveon Clowney: We've Got a Super Bowl to Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made his pitch to free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

During an Instagram Live video, a fan asked Wilson to "talk some sense" into the three-time Pro Bowl defender.

"Clowney come back. If you are listening bro," Wilson said, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "We've got another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you. We need you to come back Clowney. Clowney, Clowney if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you homie."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the Cleveland Browns remain interested in Clowney. While Seattle is still targeting the 27-year-old as well, the Seahawks' offer "hasn't been what Clowney wants," per Fowler.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Clowney had lowered his demands from $20 million-plus annually to around $17 million or $18 million. Condotta reported the Seahawks have tabled offers ranging from $13 million to $15 million.

As much as Willson can make Clowney feel wanted in Seattle, money talks.

The Seahawks have $14.6 million in cap space, a chunk of which they'll have to set aside for their draft picks. Perhaps Clowney would take a lower salary on a one-year deal with an eye toward a major payday in 2021. Otherwise, Seattle will need to shed a contract or two in order to afford the star pass-rusher.

Video Play Button

Related

    Grading Every Seahawks First Round Pick

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Grading Every Seahawks First Round Pick

    Maven
    via Maven

    Irsay Donating 10K N95 Masks

    Colts owner to give 10,000 masks to Indiana State Department of Health for COVID-19 care

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Irsay Donating 10K N95 Masks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Saints' legendary placekicker has died at 73 from complications after contracting the virus in March

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks Beat the Draft with Metcalf, and They May Try Again

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks Beat the Draft with Metcalf, and They May Try Again

    Field Gulls
    via Field Gulls