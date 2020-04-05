Seahawks' Russell Wilson to Jadeveon Clowney: We've Got a Super Bowl to Win

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made his pitch to free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

During an Instagram Live video, a fan asked Wilson to "talk some sense" into the three-time Pro Bowl defender.

"Clowney come back. If you are listening bro," Wilson said, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta. "We've got another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you. We need you to come back Clowney. Clowney, Clowney if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you homie."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the Cleveland Browns remain interested in Clowney. While Seattle is still targeting the 27-year-old as well, the Seahawks' offer "hasn't been what Clowney wants," per Fowler.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Clowney had lowered his demands from $20 million-plus annually to around $17 million or $18 million. Condotta reported the Seahawks have tabled offers ranging from $13 million to $15 million.

As much as Willson can make Clowney feel wanted in Seattle, money talks.

The Seahawks have $14.6 million in cap space, a chunk of which they'll have to set aside for their draft picks. Perhaps Clowney would take a lower salary on a one-year deal with an eye toward a major payday in 2021. Otherwise, Seattle will need to shed a contract or two in order to afford the star pass-rusher.