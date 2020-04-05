Jets' Breshad Perriman: 2019 Breakout Was 'Just a Sneak Peek' of What's to Come

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman is coming off a career year in 2019, and he believes the best is yet to come in 2020.

Perriman caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a season ago, with the bulk of his production coming over the final five weeks (25 receptions, 506 yards, five scores).

"I think that was just a sneak peek of what's to come for this season—and many other seasons past this season," the 26-year-old said of his strong finish, per NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater. "That was just a tiny glimpse, and I'm looking forward to building from that little run."

The Baltimore Ravens selected Perriman with the 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He missed his entire rookie year because of knee issues and made 27 appearances for Baltimore before the Ravens moved on prior to the 2018 campaign.

Perriman signed with the Washington Redskins and was with them for less than a week before getting released. He finished out 2018 with the Cleveland Browns for a nondescript run.

The terms of his contract speak to the uncertainty about whether 2019 was a turning point or an aberration for the former UCF star. He signed with the Jets for one year and $8 million.

Perriman won't have the supporting cast he had in Tampa Bay. Jameis Winston was the NFL's leading passer in 2019, and the presence of two Pro Bowlers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) made life a little easier for Perriman out wide.

If Perriman's breakout was for real, then he'll likely be cashing in when free agency opens in 2021.