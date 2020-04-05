Jets' Breshad Perriman: 2019 Breakout Was 'Just a Sneak Peek' of What's to Come

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Breshad Perriman #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman is coming off a career year in 2019, and he believes the best is yet to come in 2020.            

Perriman caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a season ago, with the bulk of his production coming over the final five weeks (25 receptions, 506 yards, five scores).

"I think that was just a sneak peek of what's to come for this season—and many other seasons past this season," the 26-year-old said of his strong finish, per NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater. "That was just a tiny glimpse, and I'm looking forward to building from that little run."

The Baltimore Ravens selected Perriman with the 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He missed his entire rookie year because of knee issues and made 27 appearances for Baltimore before the Ravens moved on prior to the 2018 campaign.

Perriman signed with the Washington Redskins and was with them for less than a week before getting released. He finished out 2018 with the Cleveland Browns for a nondescript run.

The terms of his contract speak to the uncertainty about whether 2019 was a turning point or an aberration for the former UCF star. He signed with the Jets for one year and $8 million.

Video Play Button

Perriman won't have the supporting cast he had in Tampa Bay. Jameis Winston was the NFL's leading passer in 2019, and the presence of two Pro Bowlers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) made life a little easier for Perriman out wide.

If Perriman's breakout was for real, then he'll likely be cashing in when free agency opens in 2021.

Related

    Irsay Donating 10K N95 Masks

    Colts owner to give 10,000 masks to Indiana State Department of Health for COVID-19 care

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Irsay Donating 10K N95 Masks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Saints' legendary placekicker has died at 73 from complications after contracting the virus in March

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Jets Should Consider Taking Risk on AB

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Why the Jets Should Consider Taking Risk on AB

    Brian Cass
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Potential Jets' Trade That Could Shake Up the Draft 👀

    Five teams have multiple first-round picks, and with a top-10 loaded with talent, we could see lots of deals

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Potential Jets' Trade That Could Shake Up the Draft 👀

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report