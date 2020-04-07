Ranking the Best CFB Coach Social Media Follows

0 of 6

John Raoux/Associated Press

While we don't have spring football this year, we do have college football head coaches on Twitter with a lot more time on their hands than usual.

Which ones have been the most entertaining, both in the past month and over the past few years?

Most coach accounts are so vanilla that there's a good chance they are handled by an intern. Take Penn State's James Franklin, for example. Just about all he uses Twitter for is wishing happy birthdays or quote-tweeting players and PSU accounts while adding nothing more than #WeAre. Pretty boring, although he did sneak in a five favorite Netflix shows ranking in mid-March.

But at least Franklin's account is better than the glorified aggregators who almost exclusively use Twitter to retweet recruits saying they are blessed to receive an offer from [insert school]. There's some value in that if you're super into recruiting news about that team, but again, it's pretty boring from a national perspective.

At the other end of the spectrum is Mississippi State's Mike Leach, who primarily spends his time on Twitter sharing memes. They're usually pretty funny—and his obsession with Bigfoot is...interesting—but we can't recommend him as one of the "best" follows because he occasionally crosses the line. This won't be our only reference to The Office, but Leach on Twitter is basically Michael "king of email forwards" Scott.

A handful of coaches are appropriately entertaining, though, and we've ranked them here. If you have any others that we've missed, feel free to share them. We're all desperately seeking some entertainment these days.