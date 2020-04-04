MSU DL Fabien Lovett Enters Transfer Portal After Criticizing Mike Leach Tweet

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

New Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, speaks before reporters and school supporters, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Starkville, Miss., based university, after being officially introduced as the head coach. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Mississippi State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announced Friday he's entered the NCAA transfer portal after criticizing a lynching-related meme posted by Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Leach posted a picture of a woman knitting a noose for her husband amid widespread "stay at home" orders because of COVID-19 and Lovett responded with "wtf."

Leach, who was hired by the school in January, later removed the meme and posted an apology on Twitter.

"I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive," he wrote. "I had no intention of offending anyone."

MSU professor Margaret Hagerman was among those to criticize Leach's social-media post, saying "lynching 'jokes' are incredibly offensive anywhere" and "especially in Mississippi," per Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. She also said the coach should learn more about "this brutal history."

Lovett joined the Bulldogs as a 3-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class under previous head coach Joe Moorhead. After sitting out his first season in Starkville, he recorded 19 total tackles and a sack as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

The Mississippi native will have three years of eligibility remaining after completing his transfer.

Video Play Button

Related

    Fabien Lovett planning to transfer from Mississippi State

    Mississippi State Football logo
    Mississippi State Football

    Fabien Lovett planning to transfer from Mississippi State

    GenesPage.com
    via GenesPage.com

    'Non-story' or 'fireable offense'? Opinions vary drastically on Mike Leach's noose tweet

    Mississippi State Football logo
    Mississippi State Football

    'Non-story' or 'fireable offense'? Opinions vary drastically on Mike Leach's noose tweet

    Romando Dixson
    via The Clarion Ledger

    Dabo Takes Shot at Nick Saban 👀

    Saban: Tracking team workouts with Apple Watch. Dabo: We don’t need Apple Watch to know our guys are doing the right thing

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dabo Takes Shot at Nick Saban 👀

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Mississippi State football player enters NCAA transfer portal

    Mississippi State Football logo
    Mississippi State Football

    Mississippi State football player enters NCAA transfer portal

    Rashad Milligan
    via The Clarion Ledger