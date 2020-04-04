MSU DL Fabien Lovett Enters Transfer Portal After Criticizing Mike Leach Tweet

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Mississippi State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announced Friday he's entered the NCAA transfer portal after criticizing a lynching-related meme posted by Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Leach posted a picture of a woman knitting a noose for her husband amid widespread "stay at home" orders because of COVID-19 and Lovett responded with "wtf."

Leach, who was hired by the school in January, later removed the meme and posted an apology on Twitter.

"I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive," he wrote. "I had no intention of offending anyone."

MSU professor Margaret Hagerman was among those to criticize Leach's social-media post, saying "lynching 'jokes' are incredibly offensive anywhere" and "especially in Mississippi," per Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. She also said the coach should learn more about "this brutal history."

Lovett joined the Bulldogs as a 3-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class under previous head coach Joe Moorhead. After sitting out his first season in Starkville, he recorded 19 total tackles and a sack as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

The Mississippi native will have three years of eligibility remaining after completing his transfer.