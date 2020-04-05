WWE WrestleMania 36 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 36 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardApril 5, 2020
The first night of WrestleMania 36 gave us one of the most unique and interesting pay-per-views we have seen in years. In fact, there has never been anything like it.
The company has continued to operate out of its Performance Center during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and many doubted this show would even take place.
Whether you agree with the decision to push forward or not, it was nice to get a great night of wrestling on Saturday. Let's look at what you need to know about night two.
Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers
WrestleMania Card for Night 2
WWE has nine matches set for Sunday with one on the pre-show and eight on the main card. Here is a look at the remaining lineup:
- Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff)
- John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun Houe)
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship)
- The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
PPV Live Stream
The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching night two of WrestleMania on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
Other WrestleMania Thoughts
Night one managed to surprise a lot of fans by delivering some PPV-quality action without any fans in attendance. Some bouts even thrived under the circumstances.
The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and Styles was totally unexpected. The high production value and cinematic presentation was a breath of fresh air.
The Firefly Fun House needs to employ a similar strategy if it hopes to live up to what we saw on Saturday. Cena has been acting for a few years now, so he may be able to bring some of those skills into this bout.
McIntyre seems poised to win his first WWE Championship, Edge and Orton will have one of the most violent matches of the night and the rest of the card has great potential.
WWE filmed all of this ahead of time, so let's hope they saved all of the best stuff for night two.
