WWE WrestleMania 36 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

The first night of WrestleMania 36 gave us one of the most unique and interesting pay-per-views we have seen in years. In fact, there has never been anything like it.

The company has continued to operate out of its Performance Center during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and many doubted this show would even take place.

Whether you agree with the decision to push forward or not, it was nice to get a great night of wrestling on Saturday. Let's look at what you need to know about night two.

Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida



Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers

WrestleMania Card for Night 2

WWE has nine matches set for Sunday with one on the pre-show and eight on the main card. Here is a look at the remaining lineup: