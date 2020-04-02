Becky Lynch, John Cena and Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE WrestleMania 36

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 36 emanating from an empty Performance Center won't feel as special as it would have inside a packed Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but that shouldn't hinder what promises to be an exciting two-day extravaganza filled with several marquee matches.

The show has experienced some significant changes in recent weeks for a variety of reasons, but the loaded lineup we'll end up with has the potential to be exceptional. Most of the matches having a sense of uncertainty about them adds to the event's appeal and makes matters all the more interesting.

In fact, the pre-recorded nature of Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship actually puts the outcome of the contest more in doubt than it would have been otherwise. WWE holding off on the Scot's big moment for another time is every bit as plausible as him walking out as the new champion.

However, there are a handful of matchups on tap where there can be no doubt who will be reigning supreme. Predictability isn't always a bad thing, and in some cases, it makes sense for certain Superstars to eat defeat on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Between how their respective bouts have been built and the story being told in each of them, the following five competitors are virtually guaranteed to lose this weekend.