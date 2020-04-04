Final Picks for John Cena, Undertaker and WWE WrestleMania 2020 Match Card

5 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is usually a hard reset for the roster with tons of new champions crowned. That freshens up Raw and SmackDown going forward, along with the draft.

This year, with a strong likelihood WWE won't be able to film for several weeks, we're in uncharted territory. There's no formula for how to position the title scenes in an era of clip shows.

But while WrestleMania won't have the same feel, WWE can't risk holding off on all the title changes. Just because an argument can be made that a Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre rematch in front of a crowd would be a better moment for The Scottish Terminator than winning in front of nobody doesn't mean that should apply to everyone.

If nothing happens and all titles stay where they are, fans will be furious. It will seem like this event was a waste and should have been postponed.

The Street Profits won't lose to the makeshift Garza and Theory team. Ripley shouldn't drop the NXT Women's Championship to Flair and ruin her rise to stardom. It's doubtful fans will be furious if The Kabuki Warriors retain the Women's Tag Team Championships, too.

Most likely, Goldberg will retain over Strowman, who wasn't even given a single promo to promote his chances to win, although WWE could go for the surprise just to get people talking.

Everything else is fair game.

For instance, as it's unknown how The Miz and Morrison will defend their titles, that's up in the air.

The odds are against Bayley, 4-1, particularly with the intriguing idea Banks may win.

Bryan is a smart bet over Zayn, who needs his comeuppance.

Baszler has a win over Lynch from Survivor Series, but she beat Bayley, not The Man. There's just as good of a chance Lynch's one-year reign ends for something different as there is that The Queen of Spades comes up short in order to drive home the point that Lynch is still the best.

When push comes to shove, McIntyre beating Lesnar makes the most sense. The Beast Incarnate hates traveling, which is obviously worse nowadays. If McIntyre fails, WWE will need to build him back up again for a rematch, which is harder than striking now while the iron is still hot.