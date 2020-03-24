How WWE Should Divide WrestleMania 36 Match Card for 2-Day Event

How WWE Should Divide WrestleMania 36 Match Card for 2-Day EventMarch 24, 2020
For the first time ever, WrestleMania 36 will be split into two shows on April 4 and 5, rather than one very long night as previously scheduled.
Of course, this is a response to the coronavirus pandemic, as was the decision to move the event from Raymond James Stadium to other locations, all without fans in attendance.
All of this is unprecedented. There are countless variables and questions of how WWE can best organize such a gargantuan task. This would have been difficult enough to split the show in two without COVID-19's influence, let alone with those concerns mixed in.
Nevertheless, WWE must figure out the best placement of matches for both nights in order to properly balance things out and ensure both Saturday and Sunday shows are great.
How Long Should Each Show Be?
The first step in solving this problem is deciding how much time should be given to each program.
In the past few years, WrestleMania has had so many matches that it's become exceedingly long, with last year's starting at 5pm ET and ending beyond midnight into the next day.
It's become a major complaint as WWE struggles to put everyone on the card without cutting matches too short.
This year, by splitting it in half, more leeway can be given to allowing matches to breathe. Instead of one seven hour event, it can be two broadcasts of three hours, ideally. Neither show should be longer, as it will make the shorter night seem less important and drag down the pacing of the more bloated card.
The two battle royal matches have to be cut, so that has already trimmed some time off the card. We can assume the pageantry and extraneous buffer segments like the Hall of Fame parade are gone, too, which means a solid hour could be gone.
Each night should have 30 minutes of pre-show time dedicated to recapping feuds and reminding fans what is scheduled, but there's no need to add fluff with too much analysis to stretch that out into a full hour.
Then, the three hours of the pay-per-view itself should consist of just the matches and some minimal video packages.
Balancing Themes and Match Styles
Roughly 16 matches seem to be scheduled for this show at the moment. WWE could add or subtract a few, but that's as good of an estimate as we can get.
Conveniently, many matches have something in common with another. If WWE were to split the show directly in half, the eight matches on Night 1 could be a close mirror reflection of Night 2.
That way, both shows have something to appeal to fans of that particular style, rather than making the first night feature all the part-timers or the second hold all the women's division matches.
If done properly, each night can have a men's world title match, two women's title matches, a grudge feud, a mystical and dark character, some tag team action and something on the funny side.
Let's examine those parallel matches by their themes and structures.
The Men's World Title Matches
- Night 1: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
- Night 2: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
Both feature an unstoppable juggernaut champion up against a younger, long-haired brunette babyface ready to restore some stability to the top title of his brand.
Neither match will go on too long. Goldberg was never one to wrestle more than 10 minutes or so even in his prime and Lesnar's average match time in the past five years has to clock in at less than five.
Since Goldberg vs. Reigns will most likely be shorter, that match shouldn't be the main event. That will allow one night to have a women's title close the show while the other will have the men's, which is fair.
The Women's Top Title Matches
- Night 1: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women's Championship.
- Night 2: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship
With Goldberg and Reigns not the main event of Night 1, that opens room for the Raw Women's Championship to take the spotlight.
While Baszler vs. Lynch might not have been a strong enough feud to main event the normal one-night WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium, it's more than qualified to take the top spot one of these nights. Lynch was The Man for an entire year and should complete her journey with that accolade.
Balancing that out is Flair vs. Ripley, which is a tougher sell to the audience who doesn't watch NXT. It should be a great match, but it shouldn't be the main event of either night and if it were on the same card as Lynch vs. Baszler, it could get overlooked.
The Other Women's Title Matches
- Night 1: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the Women's Tag Team Championship.
- Night 2: Six-Pack Challenge for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship.
If there are four matches featuring the women's division, there might as well be two on both nights, rather than three on one of them.
Neither of these feuds have had the best builds or will be the biggest draws, so they're about equal in terms of interest level. Plenty of talented Superstars will be involved, but they'll be midcard matches.
For people who don't watch NXT, though, it will be a bigger deal for the SmackDown Women's Championship to be on the same night to counteract Ripley vs. Flair than the women's tag titles.
Also, Lynch on Night 1 has a better chance of losing her title than Ripley on Night 2. Likewise, it's a smarter bet Bayley will drop her title with the odds stacked against her than The Kabuki Warriors, who beat Bliss and Cross to begin with.
To help balance out two potential title changes in the women's division, as well as say Raw had one night and SmackDown had another, Bayley's match should go on April 5.
The Grudge Matches
- Night 1: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.
- Night 2: Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.
Both these matches are bitter, personal feuds. Also, since Owens vs. Rollins has been dragged out since November, a regular singles match would be a bland culmination of their feud.
Here's hoping WWE adds a stipulation to that match, similar to how Edge vs. Orton is Last Man Standing. That way, both nights have a gimmick featuring two fantastic Superstars who are out for their opponent's heads.
Edge's match should be on Night 2 as that is one of the biggest draws for this year's event.
The Circus Act Matches
- Night 1: The Fiend vs. John Cena.
- Night 2: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.
Both Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker have mysterious, otherworldly characters. It would be silly to put them both on the same night.
Cena is the most mainstream name of these four, so having him on the first night will draw more eyes and attention to the night some people may forget is now also WrestleMania, rather than TakeOver: Tampa.
There's also more of a chance Cena vs. Wyatt goes longer than Styles vs. Undertaker, which would help the runtime on the night when Goldberg is wrestling.
If the Boneyard Match is filmed on a different set with more of a movie atmosphere to it, perhaps the same will happen with Wyatt vs. Cena, which is even more of a reason to split these onto different nights.
The Comedic Matches
- Night 1: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.
- Night 2: Elias vs. King Corbin.
Both these matches have a humorous element to them, so each night should have one of these as a buffer segment between bigger bouts.
Assuming the story between Mandy Rose, Otis and Ziggler ends happily ever after, it would be nice to see that on the opening night. People are looking for escapes and the more positives from the start, the better.
Also, with Rob Gronkowski hosting both nights and being more involved in King Corbin's angle, it makes sense to hold off to Night 2 for that payoff, rather than do that the first night and have nothing for Gronk to do after that.
The Men's Tag Team Title Matches
- Night 1: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Team Championship.
- Night 2: SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.
There are an uneven amount of tag titles in WWE with the Women's Tag Team Championship, but the Raw and SmackDown belts should be split.
This is pretty much the same reasoning as everything else with a theme. If there's two of the same concept, variety will be better for both shows than to do a repeat on the same night.
Which night gets which match depends on if The Usos are involved against John Morrison and The Miz.
If so, Jimmy Uso should be on the same night as Naomi, so they can travel together. That would put them on April 5. That would, unfortunately, split Andrade from Flair.
But if The New Day get the title shot and The Usos aren't involved, the Raw Tag Team Championship match should be on Night 2 so Andrade and Flair can stay in sync.
The Other Two Matches
- Night 1: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Night 2: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.
These two matches have no real comparisons. One is for the belt and has an actual feud going while the other is a random exhibition.
In the interest of a perfect balance in the cards, though, these need to be split.
There's no rhyme or reason to place them on either day. If at all possible, Black should be on the same night as Zelina Vega, but not every piece of this puzzle fits perfectly.
Having that on Night 1 is an easier throwaway match to allow for Night 2 to have the bigger draw in Bryan and a projected title win, which also gives fans something to want to come back for.
A Final Look at the Cards
- Universal Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (main event)
- Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (main event)
- NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Boneyard Match: AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker
- SmackDown Women's Championship Six-Pack Challenge Elimination Match
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: TBD
- Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Elias vs. King Corbin
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan
With all that in mind, here is what the lineup should be:
Night 1:
Night 2:
This would properly balance everything out and allow for both shows to appeal to the widest scope of the WWE Universe possible while making sure neither night seems bigger than the other.
