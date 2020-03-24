How WWE Should Divide WrestleMania 36 Match Card for 2-Day Event

1 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The first step in solving this problem is deciding how much time should be given to each program.

In the past few years, WrestleMania has had so many matches that it's become exceedingly long, with last year's starting at 5pm ET and ending beyond midnight into the next day.

It's become a major complaint as WWE struggles to put everyone on the card without cutting matches too short.

This year, by splitting it in half, more leeway can be given to allowing matches to breathe. Instead of one seven hour event, it can be two broadcasts of three hours, ideally. Neither show should be longer, as it will make the shorter night seem less important and drag down the pacing of the more bloated card.

The two battle royal matches have to be cut, so that has already trimmed some time off the card. We can assume the pageantry and extraneous buffer segments like the Hall of Fame parade are gone, too, which means a solid hour could be gone.

Each night should have 30 minutes of pre-show time dedicated to recapping feuds and reminding fans what is scheduled, but there's no need to add fluff with too much analysis to stretch that out into a full hour.

Then, the three hours of the pay-per-view itself should consist of just the matches and some minimal video packages.