Ranking Hype Level for Every Announced Match on WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

Credit: WWE.com

The best story in the entire lead-in to WrestleMania has featured Edge and Randy Orton’s devolving relationship.

The Rated R Superstar returned to a thunderous ovation at the Royal Rumble, wrestling his first match in nine years, during which he joined former tag team championship partner Orton in laying out several of the competitors in the contest.

Edge, the ultimate opportunist, seized and opening and eliminated Orton before The Viper could do the same to him. Little could he have imagined the consequences for his actions.

The next night on Raw, in a shocking display of brutality and deceit, Orton delivered an RKO to his friend, just moments after an emotional story of friendship. He proceeded to deliver a wicked con-chair-to that threatened to put Edge back on the shelf.

Managing only a meek, insincere apology, Orton again lashed out by brutalizing Matt Hardy in consecutive weeks and sending the Broken one off to All Elite Wrestling.

His actions becoming more depraved by the week, Orton stood across from Beth Phoenix, the Hall of Fame wife of Edge, and claimed that he loves her husband and children more than The Glamazon. He labeled Edge an addict and said he is simply trying to spare him beatings, to keep him home with his wife and daughters so he does not have to go through the agony of more physical pain and punishment.

When Phoenix responded to his insults with a slap, he dropped her with an RKO.

A vengeful Edge returned the following week, dropping Orton with his own finisher and laying out MVP with a spear. From there, he issued a challenge to Orton for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania, to which The Viper responded affirmatively.

The Superstars exchanged brutally honest, painfully emotional promos in the final two weeks of build to really hammer home the impact of the match.

In a day and edge where storylines are often half-heartedly thrown together to get from show to show, Edge and Orton, along with Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman, have crafted a brilliant and beautiful tale of a jealous friend striking out against a returning icon for no reason other than he sees his spot slipping away as long as his former tag team partner is around.

Orton can explain it away as something else but in reality, that is what the entire feud comes down. What elevates it and makes The Viper such a phenomenal villain is the fact that he speaks with conviction and believes he is absolutely right, no matter how warped his reasoning may be.

It only helps enhances the product and leads to what should be one of the best and most memorable bouts of the entire card.

Grade: A+