Ranking Hype Level for Every Announced Match on WWE WrestleMania 36 CardApril 3, 2020
Ranking Hype Level for Every Announced Match on WWE WrestleMania 36 Card
Before the actual in-ring action unfolds at WWE WrestleMania, a fan's excitement for any given match is based solely on the amount of hype and storytelling that went into it.
This year's WrestleMania, facing unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world, was preceded by some stellar promo work and excellent video package productions by the WWE staff.
How did those videos, promos and the unique situations the Superstars were placed in ahead of their moment on the grand stage affect the hype for their matches?
Find out with these rankings for the 16 announced matches on this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, determined by grades assigned for the above-mentioned criteria.
16. Universal Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns is out, Braun Strowman is in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.
The angle explaining Reigns’ absence from the title bout has not yet aired, nor has it been hinted at by WWE officials, thus making it impossible to accurately grade the hype for the bout.
One thing is for sure: a hoss fight should be expected when Goldberg gets Strowman’s hands on wrestling’s grand stage.
Grade: Incomplete
15. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley have not been in the same building, let alone on the same screen since their match for this weekend’s extravaganza was announced.
Since then, there has been no build, hype or nary a mention of the match other than briefly during Black’s squash matches against enhancement talent.
With no discernable build other than a lazy attempt by the commentary team to suggest it is a match between two guys looking for a fight, Black and Lashley suffer the harshest grade of this year’s show. A shame given how talented and red-hot Black has been in recent weeks.
Grade: F
14. Raw Tag Title Match: The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
NXT star Austin Theory replacing United States champion Andrade, then teaming with Angel Garza and Seth Rollins in a loss to Kevin Owens and The Street Profits is the extent of the hype the Raw Tag Team Championship match has heading into WrestleMania.
While the contest has plenty of potential to be one of the pleasant surprises of the night based on the talent involved, it will have to wow fans between the ropes because when it comes to a story fans can invest in, it is nonexistent.
Grade: D-
13. Elias vs. King Corbin
For weeks, Elias approached King Corbin in the backstage area with a new song all about the pompous heel. For weeks, Corbin brushed him off, disinterested in hearing what the troubadour had to sing.
Then came an in-ring scuffle with guest host of WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski, that saw Corbin humiliated and Gronk strongly suggest the match between the Kansas City native and Elias be made official for The Show of Shows.
Tired of being the punchline, Corbin answered Elias’ new musical masterpiece with an attack that culminated with the former knocking the latter off a platform and 15 feet to the floor below.
While the last angle added some heat to the rivalry, it still feels like an afterthought of a program and a match that will likely be positioned to give fans a break from action if need be. That is immensely disappointing for Corbin, who had been an integral part of WWE television over the last 12 months.
Grade: C-
12.Women's Tag Team Title Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Kabuki Warriors
The Kabuki Warriors defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships at the October 6 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. For 178-plus days, Asuka and Kairi Sane’s reign has been diminished in significance by a creative team lacking any real desire to build that particular area of the roster.
It was not until Bliss and Cross laid down the challenge for a match on the March 6 edition of SmackDown that former champions caught the attention of the current titleholders. One week later, Asuka appeared and cost her rivals a match against Sasha Banks and Bayley.
An upset win for Bliss over Asuka set the babyface tandem up for a championship opportunity on wrestling’s grandest stage and proved that, even six months later, WWE Creative still only cares about doing the bare minimum to maintain the tag titles.
Grade: C-
11. Intercontinental Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn
Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have been a pain in the side of Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and The Artist Collective since Elimination Chamber. They have defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in tag action and just last week on SmackDown, Gulak earned Bryan a shot at Zayn’s title by defeating The Artist.
That is the extent of the build to the match but there is low-key excitement for the title match, if only because it features two of the very best in the industry battling it out for a title defended in such legendary ‘Mania bouts as Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude and Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper.
Grade: C-
10. Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship
For months, Bayley has dominated the SmackDown women’s division as its resident mean girl and champion. She has beaten every challenger put before her, from Lacey Evans to Naomi, and sits in her throne, the undisputed top competitor on the blue brand’s roster of female talent.
When Sasha Banks returned, it appeared as though her stranglehold on the division would only tighten.
Instead, The Boss enters WrestleMania one of the greatest threats to her friend’s reign, thanks to a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match set up by Paige.
The former NXT women’s and Divas champion revealed that the egotistical, braggadocios Bayley will defend her title against Evans, Naomi, Tamina (yes, Tamina) and Banks. The announcement drew anger from the heels but a quick look back at Banks’ reaction Bayley insisting they are stronger as a united front than two individuals suggests The Boss will not hesitate to beat the ever-loving hell out of Bayley if it means leaving WrestleMania with the gold.
That one story element single-handedly elevated the overall hype and storytelling.
Grade: C+
9. Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
With The Miz not participating due to illness, who really knows what the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania will ultimately look like but its hype had been considerable prior to the revelation.
Miz and Morrison captured the titles by defeating New Day back in February at Super ShowDown. They somehow managed to escape Elimination Chamber with their titles intact despite a concentrated effort by The Usos and The New Day to punish them late in the match.
On the March 27 episode of SmackDown, the champions attacked both teams during a No. 1 contender’s match, only to find out they would now be defending against them at WrestleMania...in a Ladder Match.
Hardly reinventing the wheel, it was still enough effort by the creative team to warrant a slightly above-average grade.
Grade: C+
8. NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
To be the man, you’ve gotta beat the man.
So says the legendary “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, father of 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte. It is quote used by NXT women’s champion to explain her decision to challenge The Queen on wrestling’s grand stage.
Citing comparisons to her WrestleMania opponent made by her contemporaries, she decided that if she wanted to be taken seriously as her own competitor and recognized as a top Superstar in WWE, she had to beat the very best the company has to offer.
Along the way, she has created a groundswell of support and undoubtedly enters WrestleMania as one of the hottest stars on the roster.
Her opponent Flair, though, has let it be known she will not roll over for the young juggernaut, wrapping her knee around the ring post and applying a painful Figure Four that left the NXT women’s champion hobbled. A sneak attack Monday on Raw was yet another display of the lengths she will go to in order to one-up her opponent.
The hype for this match has been relatively subdued over the last week or two but early on, it was one of the highest-profile programs on the show and one that made a star out of Ripley instantaneously.
Grade: B-
7. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have been feuding since The Monday Night Messiah’s heel turn the night after Survivor Series in November. Whether they battled in singles match or Owens aligned himself with Samoa Joe to battle Rollins and his associates, AOP, they have been around each other constantly since then.
It was not until recently that the feud really ramped up, though.
KO cost Rollins and partner Murphy the Raw Tag Team Championships in consecutive nights, once on Raw and again at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The heel retaliated, joining his followers in a beatdown of Owens.
That did not stop KO from continuing to be a giant thorn in the side of his rival.
The feud developed a personal edge two weeks ago on Raw, when Rollins pointed out Owens’ long list of failures on the grand stage while he, himself, has risen to the occasion and created moment after moment.
The March 30 episode of Raw saw Owens team with The Street Profits to defeat Rollins, Angel Garza and Auston Theory, only to endure a stomp immediately after the pinfall victory. From there, Owens launched into another superb promo vowing to defeat Rollins and make his first WrestleMania moment.
A strong feud and even better build that will allow two of the better in-ring performers of their generation the opportunity to steal the show, theirs is one easy to understand and thus, connect with.
Grade: B
6. Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt back at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and since then, the latter has suffered a downward spiral that saw him hit rock bottom before reinventing himself as a Mr. Rogers ripoff, the host of The Firefly Funhouse.
More importantly, it has spawned the alter-ego of Wyatt, the masked maniac known as The Fiend.
This weekend at WrestleMania, Cena will compete against the former Universal Champion in a match not many know much about beyond the fact that it will, apparently, take place inside the Funhouse.
That likely means a heavily cinematic match that is overly produced and lacks any traditional wrestling. That, alone, is enough to dampen spirits for a match that has the most simplistic and effective build of the entire card.
Grade: B+
5. Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
In Mandy Rose, Otis found his first crush in WWE. He courted her, set up a Valentine’s date and appeared to be on his way to the most unlikely love story in the history of a company that once had Mark Henry and Mae Young.
Instead of the storybook ending, the cocky, arrogant ladies man Dolph Ziggler swooped in and stole Rose’s attention. Since then, he has repeatedly antagonized Otis, reminding him that he has what the big man wants. It awakened a monster in the lovable heavyweight, one that brutalized John Morrison and The Miz with steel chairs and nearly ripped Ziggler apart in a backstage vignette just last week.
Rose stating she is not a trophy to be won adds an interesting layer to the story, leaving the very distinct possibility that she opts to leave both warring Superstars hanging if they try to objectify her.
It all makes for one of the better stories entering WrestleMania and one of the more hyped matches on the card.
Grade: B+
4. Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
At Survivor Series last November, Shayna Baszler defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley to win a star-studded triple threat main event. Lynch, unimpressed by The Queen of Spades and her victory, left the then-NXT women’s champion lying to close out the show.
Fast forward two months and Baszler made her Raw debut, brutally attacking Lynch and biting her neck in a sign of dominance and superiority. From that moment, the former cage fighter has brutalized and put to sleep any woman that crosses her path.
At Elimination Chamber, she earned the WrestleMania title shot against Lynch by defeating Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Asuka, picking each one off and sending them to la la land in the process.
Since then, both her and Lynch have cut promos on each other but it was two weeks ago on Raw that things again turned physical as The Man blasted her WrestleMania opponent with a steel chair, sending a message that she will not be intimidated.
Baszler, not one to take such an action lightly, returned the favor by smashing the champion into the commentary table and leaving her lying.
An intense rivalry that has made a star of Baszler and given Lynch renewed purpose after she knocked off her last great rival in Asuka back at the Royal Rumble, their match has the potential to be a sleeper on a stacked ‘Mania card and one of the most physical of the entire night.
It is also a legitimate contender to headline of the of the two broadcasts, thanks in large part to the strong story that accompanies it.
Grade: A
3. WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar
Drew McIntyre delivered a massive Claymore Kick that sent WWE champion Brock Lesnar tumbling over the top rope and to the floor, ruining The Beast’s quest to win the Royal Rumble match. The moment lit a fire in the Scottish Psychopath, who rode the momentum from it all the way through the end of the match, where he eliminated Roman Reigns to win and cash his ticket to WrestleMania 36.
Choosing Lesnar for his opponent, McIntyre expressed no fear.
He even popped up on Raw a few weeks later and delivered not one, but two massive Claymores to the champion, leaving him lying and posing with his title. The moment established the idea that McIntyre was not like most Lesnar opponents, that he would not engage him in drawn-out promos or allow the Beast to establish dominance.
He took the initiative and left Lesnar reeling.
In the wake of that moment, Paul Heyman has cut some extraordinary promos, vowing that McIntyre will end up just another one of Brock’s bitches and ensuring that next year at this time, Lesnar will again enter WrestleMania season with the WWE Championship like clockwork.
Simple, yet effective, it is hype for a match that does not necessarily need it but has benefited from it anyway.
Grade: A
2. Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
At Super ShowDown, Undertaker made a surprise appearance, defeating AJ Styles in mere seconds to win the “coveted” Tuwaiq Trophy Tournament. Had the story simply built off of that moment, it would have been acceptable enough but instead, it became deeply personal.
Just 24 hours after The Deadman appeared at Elimination Chamber, answering Styles’ insults by dropping him with a chokeslam and costing him a No Disqualification match against Aleister Black, The Phenomenal One used his rival’s real name to insult him, suggesting the aura of The Phenom was gone and in its place was old man Mark Calaway.
It got worse when he evoked the name of Michelle McCool, the former Divas champion and Undertaker’s real-life wife.
Fueled by rage and vengeance, Undertaker showed up the following week on Raw to sign a contract for a match with Styles at WrestleMania. He did that and also punished Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for their associate’s transgressions.
Styles continued to run his mouth and on the March 30 episode of Raw, an Undertaker looking decidedly less like The Phenom and more like The American Badass cut his own scathing promo using his opponent’s real name and claiming he only signed with WWE once all the legends had left because he’s much more comfortable being a big fish in a small pond.
Disregarding the fact that it was a line that essentially diminished the credibility of today’s roster, it was a fantastic promo from a guy we have not heard talk like that in 17 years. It added to the heat for the match, which will need it as the Boneyard Match stipulation essentially confirms it will be highly stylized and cinematic rather than a traditional in-ring war.
Grade: A
1. Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
The best story in the entire lead-in to WrestleMania has featured Edge and Randy Orton’s devolving relationship.
The Rated R Superstar returned to a thunderous ovation at the Royal Rumble, wrestling his first match in nine years, during which he joined former tag team championship partner Orton in laying out several of the competitors in the contest.
Edge, the ultimate opportunist, seized and opening and eliminated Orton before The Viper could do the same to him. Little could he have imagined the consequences for his actions.
The next night on Raw, in a shocking display of brutality and deceit, Orton delivered an RKO to his friend, just moments after an emotional story of friendship. He proceeded to deliver a wicked con-chair-to that threatened to put Edge back on the shelf.
Managing only a meek, insincere apology, Orton again lashed out by brutalizing Matt Hardy in consecutive weeks and sending the Broken one off to All Elite Wrestling.
His actions becoming more depraved by the week, Orton stood across from Beth Phoenix, the Hall of Fame wife of Edge, and claimed that he loves her husband and children more than The Glamazon. He labeled Edge an addict and said he is simply trying to spare him beatings, to keep him home with his wife and daughters so he does not have to go through the agony of more physical pain and punishment.
When Phoenix responded to his insults with a slap, he dropped her with an RKO.
A vengeful Edge returned the following week, dropping Orton with his own finisher and laying out MVP with a spear. From there, he issued a challenge to Orton for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania, to which The Viper responded affirmatively.
The Superstars exchanged brutally honest, painfully emotional promos in the final two weeks of build to really hammer home the impact of the match.
In a day and edge where storylines are often half-heartedly thrown together to get from show to show, Edge and Orton, along with Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman, have crafted a brilliant and beautiful tale of a jealous friend striking out against a returning icon for no reason other than he sees his spot slipping away as long as his former tag team partner is around.
Orton can explain it away as something else but in reality, that is what the entire feud comes down. What elevates it and makes The Viper such a phenomenal villain is the fact that he speaks with conviction and believes he is absolutely right, no matter how warped his reasoning may be.
It only helps enhances the product and leads to what should be one of the best and most memorable bouts of the entire card.
Grade: A+