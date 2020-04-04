Stephen A. Smith Confirms Tracy McGrady-to-76ers Trade Nearly Happened in 1999

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

As the 1990s drew to a close, the Philadelphia 76ers nearly paired Allen Iverson with Tracy McGrady.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith first reported on the Sixers' interest in McGrady in December 1999. Philadelphia would have sent Larry Hughes to the Toronto Raptors for McGrady and a first-round pick. Smith reminded fans about the what-if when it made the rounds on social media:

Toronto held on to the seven-time All-Star, who signed with the Orlando Magic in the summer of 2000.

The Sixers were far too reliant on Iverson, a fact laid bare when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the 2001 Finals. McGrady undoubtedly would have been an upgrade for Philadelphia, whether he replaced George Lynch at small forward or pushed Eric Snow to the bench.

However, he may not have enjoyed the individual success he did in Orlando, where he was the undisputed star. In four years with the Magic, McGrady averaged 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He eliminated any doubt as to his status as one of the NBA's top talents.

Plus, the Hall of Famer might have experienced the same kind of friction with Iverson that he did in Toronto with Vince Carter, eventually paving the way for his exit from the Raptors.

Because the Raptors spurned the Sixers, we'll never know.