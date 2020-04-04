UFC's Dana White Calls Ernesto Joshua Ramos' Lawsuit Allegations 'Bulls--t'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White told Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a civil lawsuit filed against him by Ernesto Joshua Ramos is "bulls--t."

"I just found out that a bulls--t lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he's hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he's trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won't be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever."

ESPN's Marc Raimondi provided details of Ramos and White's legal history.

"Ramos pleaded guilty in the 2015 federal criminal case after he was accused of attempting to get White to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a sex tape White allegedly appeared in. According to the suit, White appeared in the video having sex with Ramos' live-in girlfriend, a dancer at a Las Vegas strip club."

Ramos served a 366-day prison sentence, per German.

As far as the present-day civil lawsuit is concerned, German wrote the following:

"Ramos on Friday accused White in his suit of breaking a deal in April 2016 to pay him $450,000 in return for not disclosing White's name after the criminal case closed.

"Ramos, 42, a real estate agent and personal trainer, also claims in the suit that he did not demand money from White. And he alleges White's lawyers provided false derogatory information about him to the FBI to get agents to investigate Ramos on extortion charges.

"White and the other defendants have not yet had the opportunity to respond to the allegations in court."

Ramos' attorney, Ian Christopherson, wrote the following in the complaint, per Raimondi:

"The actions of White were fraudulent, oppressive and designed to encourage Ramos to plead guilty so he could negotiate a substantial settlement, which would prevent the disclosure of his actions at trial for the personal benefit of White and his related businesses and interest."

White has been the UFC's president since 2001. He signed a seven-year contract in 2019 to remain with the organization.