Kevin Durant Uses Clippers in Loss to Derrick Jones Jr. in ESPN NBA2K Tournament

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 4, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on February 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The No. 1 overall seed in the NBA2K Players Tournament is out after the first round. 

Derrick Jones Jr., using the Milwaukee Bucks, defeated Kevin Durant, who used the Los Angeles Clippers, in a 78-62 rout. The Miami Heat star will now face the winner between Domantas Sabonis and Montrezl Harrell. 

Using the Bucks was a big strategic choice for the No. 16 seed since players are allowed to pick eight teams to use in the tournament but cannot use one more than once. That means Jones cannot use the Bucks—one of the highest-rated teams in the game—for the remainder of the competition. 

The game started off pretty tight in the first half, with both Durant and Jones trying to figure out each other's playing style. Durant took an early lead despite Jones hitting a buzzer-beating three through Donte DiVincenzo to close out the first quarter. 

By halftime, Jones had flipped things on Durant, taking a 35-31 lead into the break. That was the closest Durant would get the score in the second half, as Jones used a combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to open up a 15-point lead. 

Middleton led all scorers with 22 points, while Giannis finished with 20 points. Durant relied mostly on Paul George, who scored 20. 

Video Play Button

There wasn't too much trash-talking in this one, but both players commiserated over not being able to get on the court. They each said they hadn't picked up a ball in weeks. 

When Durant asked Jones what he thought of the NBA's rumored plan to hold a centralized playoffs in Las Vegas this summer, Jones, who played his college ball at UNLV, couldn't hold back his excitement.

"That would be dope," Jones said with a smile. "That's my stomping ground. That's my school."

It wasn't the last time Jones had a smile on during the game as he used a strong second-half performance to shut down Durant's chances of advancing.  

Related

    Report: Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into Naismith HOF; announcement expected Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Bulls’ Exec Search 🔍

    It’s not #FireGarPax, but Chicago is looking at some rising stars to take over basketball decisions ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside Bulls’ Exec Search 🔍

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    ◼️ Chicago searching for new exec with 'full authority on basketball decisions' ◼️ Nuggets GM Karnisovas and Raptors GM Webster among six candidates Bulls are eyeing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bulls Looking for Top Executive

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA, NBPA Reportedly Negotiating Reduced Player Paychecks as Early as April 15

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA, NBPA Reportedly Negotiating Reduced Player Paychecks as Early as April 15

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report