Bulls Rumors: Chicago Starting Process to Hire New Basketball Top Executive

Bulls Rumors: Chicago Starting Process to Hire New Basketball Top ExecutiveApril 3, 2020
The Chicago Bulls are on the hunt for a new executive to lead their basketball operations.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the organization has begun a "formal search process to hire a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions":
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ownership has discussed the plan with Executive VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson and GM Gar Forman, sources said. Paxson is likely to continue in an advisory role with franchise; there are expected to be more conversations with Forman about his future too. https://t.co/zLRRfjsFey
Woj and NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson added that the team has already identified potential candidates:
Wojnarowski also noted that the Bulls intend to have the position filled before the league ends its current hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, it's a position that should appeal to a lot of front-office executives around the NBA:
It's become clear in recent seasons that the Bulls need a change in leadership. The team missed the postseason in three of the past four seasons and is in danger of doing so again in the 2019-20 campaign. The Bulls are currently 22-43, putting them eight games behind the Orlando Magic (30-35) for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
One of the questions for the team's new top decision-maker will be the future of head coach Jim Boylen, who is 39-84 in his two seasons on the job.
Johnson reported earlier in the week: "Reinsdorf remains supportive of Boylen. If the targeted lead candidate makes clear he or she wants to make a coaching change in the interview process, that wouldn't be a dealbreaker. In other words, Reinsdorf won't make a hire with the pre-existing condition that Boylen must be retained."
So Boylen's job status is very much in the air. And it appears the Bulls will have a new person calling the shots once basketball resumes, whenever that ends up being.
