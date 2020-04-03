Bulls Rumors: Chicago Starting Process to Hire New Basketball Top Executive

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen (24) celebrates with teammate Tomas Satoransky (31) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are on the hunt for a new executive to lead their basketball operations.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the organization has begun a "formal search process to hire a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions":

Woj and NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson added that the team has already identified potential candidates:

Wojnarowski also noted that the Bulls intend to have the position filled before the league ends its current hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, it's a position that should appeal to a lot of front-office executives around the NBA:

It's become clear in recent seasons that the Bulls need a change in leadership. The team missed the postseason in three of the past four seasons and is in danger of doing so again in the 2019-20 campaign. The Bulls are currently 22-43, putting them eight games behind the Orlando Magic (30-35) for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

One of the questions for the team's new top decision-maker will be the future of head coach Jim Boylen, who is 39-84 in his two seasons on the job. 

Johnson reported earlier in the week: "Reinsdorf remains supportive of Boylen. If the targeted lead candidate makes clear he or she wants to make a coaching change in the interview process, that wouldn't be a dealbreaker. In other words, Reinsdorf won't make a hire with the pre-existing condition that Boylen must be retained."

So Boylen's job status is very much in the air. And it appears the Bulls will have a new person calling the shots once basketball resumes, whenever that ends up being. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting the Bulls' 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Re-Drafting the Bulls' 2001 Draft Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    B/R's Bulls experts @highkin and @wontgottlieb discuss what they're hoping to learn from 'The Last Dance'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    10 Things We Want to See in the MJ Doc 🍿

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Greatest Starting 5s 🖐️

    Crowning the top starting lineups of the last 20 years

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA's Greatest Starting 5s 🖐️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    The Top 5 NBA Trade Targets at Every Position 👀

    Ranking the best trade bait for this offseason

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    The Top 5 NBA Trade Targets at Every Position 👀

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report