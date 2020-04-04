WWE WrestleMania Rumors: Reviewing Top Buzz Ahead of Historic 2-Night PPV

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

WrestleMania 36 might be unorthodox, and some of it might be taped, yes.

But those factors won't stop the rumor mill.

The biggest event on WWE's calendar is not only going to be hosted by Rob Gronkowski but also split into two nights. Despite the oddity of delivery, the card isn't any less epic than a normal year, and the rumor mill isn't any less active.

These are the top-buzzing items before the big event Saturday and Sunday.

Ronda Rousey's Return

It was only a matter of time, right?

Ronda Rousey left WWE the way she entered it: fast and skillfully.

After shocking many fans with her main event-level performances, Rousey called it quits on WWE for a prolonged break after WrestleMania 35. But according to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, another deal with the promotion is in the works, and it could have her showing up quite soon.

Which naturally leads to WrestleMania speculation.

It's a little weird to think given global circumstances that WWE is inking anyone to contracts. But this is Rousey we're talking about, and WWE needs to do whatever it can to keep fans engaged during these odd times. Bringing back Rousey and throwing her right at Becky Lynch is one way to get it done.

And rest assured, Lynch has already put this ammunition to work:

WWE Headed for Hiatus?

Given the nature of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact, it wouldn't be too much of a shocker to see WWE close things down.

According to WrestleVotes, the option is on the table in light of Florida's stay-at-home order, and "WWE would reconsider taking a break post Mania. The Raw after is shot. I've been told if they are pausing for a while, some footage shot won't be aired. TBD at this point."

WWE has largely acted immune to outside happenings by adapting and finding ways to shoot weekly broadcasts, never mind going ahead with the biggest show of the year.

But varied state responses to the pandemic have caused All Elite Wrestling to shift around live events already. With WWE's Performance Center affected by Florida's 30-day statewide stay-at-home order, we might see Vince McMahon and Co. call a break instead of trying to move tapings for weekly broadcasts elsewhere.

And if that happens, it might akin to an offseason for WWE, which could interestingly reshape how the promotion thinks about time off over the long term.

John Cena-Bray Wyatt Should Do the Unexpected

One of 'Mania's must-see matches this year features a returning John Cena confronted by a demon of his past in the form of Bray Wyatt's Fiend.

And according to Colohue, Cena has actively been involved in planning out some of the more creative elements of the match and then taking them to the folks in power to get them in the plans.

Talk about some fun possibilities.

Fans knew going into this one that WWE billed it a Firefly Fun House match. The creative elements of Wyatt's past few feuds have been hit-and-miss. His encounters with Seth Rollins weren't well-received, but his taking down of notable names and spars with others have worked. And if Cena himself is signing off on what's going to happen? It's bound to be great.

Granted, the clash probably needs to slant more into Wyatt's mystique than actual wrestling, especially without a live audience. But Cena can make anything work, and if he's backing whatever the two have planned, especially given their longstanding history, it could go a long way toward keeping Wyatt relevant at the top of WWE despite dropping the universal title to Goldberg in February.