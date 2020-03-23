AEW Announces 4 Dynamite Shows Will Be Relocated Because of Coronavirus

Noam Galai/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Monday on Twitter that four of its scheduled live Dynamite shows in Philadelphia, Houston, New Orleans and Albuquerque are being postponed until a later date.

Additionally, "Until further notice, live episodes of Dynamite will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only." The AEW will still broadcast those scheduled shows on April 22, April 29, May 6 and May 13.

AEW announced the following rescheduled dates for the live shows:

Philadelphia: Wednesday, July 29

Houston: Wednesday, Nov. 4

New Orleans: Wednesday, Dec. 2

Alburquerque: Wednesday, Dec. 30

AEW added in a statement: "We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management."

The AEW previously canceled Wednesday night's planned Blood and Guts event, instead replacing it with a Dynamite event.

Those decisions come amidst the WWE going ahead with Wrestlemania 36, albeit with no fans in attendance and a closed set for the two-night event. It will take place April 4-5.