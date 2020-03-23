AEW Announces 4 Dynamite Shows Will Be Relocated Because of Coronavirus

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Jack Perry aka Jungle Boy and Jon Moxley attend the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Monday on Twitter that four of its scheduled live Dynamite shows in Philadelphia, Houston, New Orleans and Albuquerque are being postponed until a later date.

Additionally, "Until further notice, live episodes of Dynamite will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only." The AEW will still broadcast those scheduled shows on April 22, April 29, May 6 and May 13. 

AEW announced the following rescheduled dates for the live shows:

  • Philadelphia: Wednesday, July 29
  • Houston: Wednesday, Nov. 4
  • New Orleans: Wednesday, Dec. 2
  • Alburquerque: Wednesday, Dec. 30

AEW added in a statement: "We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority.  We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management."

The AEW previously canceled Wednesday night's planned Blood and Guts event, instead replacing it with a Dynamite event. 

Video Play Button

Those decisions come amidst the WWE going ahead with Wrestlemania 36, albeit with no fans in attendance and a closed set for the two-night event. It will take place April 4-5.

Related

    Around the WWE Universe

    👀HHH mocks Wilder 🤝Hardy talks AEW- 🏆R-Truth wins 24/7 title

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Hardy: Vince Said Matt, Bray Wyatt Laughing Was 'Funny S--t'

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Matt Hardy: Vince Said Matt, Bray Wyatt Laughing Was 'Funny S--t'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    AEW: 4 Dynamite Shows Will Be Relocated Because of Coronavirus

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    AEW: 4 Dynamite Shows Will Be Relocated Because of Coronavirus

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Hardy Explains Why He Chose AEW

    Hardy cited more freedom and ability to work fewer dates as reasons he picked AEW in response to fan

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Matt Hardy Explains Why He Chose AEW

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report