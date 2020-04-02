Masai Ujiri Alleges Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland Assaulted Him in New Filing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 3, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: President Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2019 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has said that he was the one attacked by a sheriff's deputy during the 2019 NBA Finals. 

Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, Ujiri made the claim in response to litigation by Alan Strickland:

“As Mr. Ujiri attempted to enter the court, Mr. Strickland assaulted him, forcefully shoving him back once and then twice. Mr. Ujiri then shoved Mr. Strickland in the chest. Other than the shoves, the two men did not have any further physical contact with each other. The entire encounter between Mr. Strickland and Mr. Ujiri was brief. Mr. Ujiri was eventually escorted to the court where he joined his team, accepted the championship trophy, and gave a live on camera interview.”

Strickland, an Alameda County sheriff's deputy who worked security at Oracle Arena for Game 6 of the NBA Finals last summer, filed a lawsuit against Ujiri and the Raptors in February. 

In the lawsuit, Strickland claimed Ujiri "hit him in the face and chest with both fists" as he was trying to check Ujiri's security credentials following Toronto's 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA championship. 

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges against Ujiri despite a battery charge being recommended by the Alameda Police Department. 

Video Play Button

Ujiri has been with the Raptors organization since the 2013-14 season, when he was hired as executive vice president and general manager. The team promoted him to president of basketball operations after the 2015-16 season. 

Related

    Frank Vogel 'Fine' Not Knowing Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 on Lakers

    Vogel says he doesn't know who tested positive on his team and is 'totally fine with that

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Frank Vogel 'Fine' Not Knowing Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 on Lakers

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Masai Ujiri Alleges Sheriff Assaulted Him in New Filing

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Report: Masai Ujiri Alleges Sheriff Assaulted Him in New Filing

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Buys Australian Team 💰

    Ball and his manager Jermaine Jackson have purchased the Illawarra Hawks, the NBL team LaMelo played on in Australia

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaMelo Buys Australian Team 💰

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Financial Impact of Coronavirus on NBA

    @EricPincus looks into the NBA's reported pay cuts and what alternatives might work ➡️

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Financial Impact of Coronavirus on NBA

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report