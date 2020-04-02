Raiders News: Marcus Mariota NFL's Highest-Paid Backup QB with $7.5M Base Salary

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Marcus Mariota isn't an NFL starting quarterback anymore. But as the former Tennessee Titan transitions to life with the Las Vegas Raiders, he is now the league's highest-paid backup quarterback, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal with a $7.5 million base salary in his first season. If he reaches all of his incentives, he could earn up to $37.4 million under the contract.

Derek Carr, who remains the starter in Las Vegas, will have a base salary of $18.9 million in 2020.

Mariota takes the highest-paid backup crown from Teddy Bridgewater, who held that title in 2019. That investment proved to be worthwhile for the New Orleans Saints. After starter Drew Brees injured his thumb in Week 2, Bridgewater guided the team to five straight wins while throwing for 1,205 yards, nine touchdowns and two inceptions. Because of Bridgewater's play, the Saints were able to weather Brees' injury and continue marching to the playoffs.

The second-highest-paid backup last season was Ryan Tannehill, who replaced Mariota as the Titans' starter halfway through the season and ultimately played Mariota out of Tennessee.

While the Raiders are hoping they won't need to use Mariota much this season, his hefty deal goes to show how they're preparing for the possibility that Carr isn't able to move the team forward. With this being the franchise's first season in Las Vegas, making a strong impression will be crucial, and the Raiders aren't going to get caught without a Plan B.

Carr passed for 4,054 yards last season with 21 touchdowns and eight picks en route to a 7-9 record. Mariota threw for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while going 2-4 as a starter before Tannehill supplanted him.

The 26-year-old Mariota still has time for a redemption arc. Tannehill proved as much last season in Tennessee.

Mariota just has to hope for an opportunity to validate the Raiders' decision.