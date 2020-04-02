Ex-Astro Evan Gattis Says We 'F--ked Up' with Sign Stealing; 'Feel Bad for Fans'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Retired catcher Evan Gattis, who was part of the 2017 Houston Astros team that used video technology to steal signs, has heard the criticism of himself and his former teammates for their cheating.

Gattis apparently agrees, saying the public apologies were "not f--king good enough."

"Everybody wants to be the best player in the f--king world, man...and we cheated that, for sure, and we obviously cheated baseball and cheated fans," Gattis said on The Athletic's 755 is Real podcast. "Fans felt duped. I feel bad for fans.

"I'm not asking for sympathy or anything like that. If our punishment is being hated by everybody forever, just like, whatever. I don't know what should be done, but something had to f–king be done. I do agree with that, big-time. I do think it's good for baseball that we're cleaning it up. ... And I understand that it's not f--king good enough to say sorry. I get it."

Gattis said no Astros players thought what they were doing was "right," saying the club was in "paranoia warfare" as it fought for a World Series run. The slugger hit .263/.311/.457 with 12 home runs and 55 runs batted in during the 2017 season.

Gattis also declined to place any blame on other players or then-manager AJ Hinch for their roles in allowing the scheme.

"Nobody made us do s--t. You know what I'm saying? People saying this guy made us, that guy made us, that's not it," Gattis said. "But you have to understand the situation was powerful.

"You work your whole life to try to f–king hit a ball, and you mean you can tell me what's coming? It was like, 'What?' It's a powerful thing, and there's millions of dollars on line and s--t. And that's the bad of it, too, that's where people got hurt. And that's not right. That's not playing the game right."

The Astros fired Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after MLB released the findings of its investigation. The Red Sox (Alex Cora) and Mets (Carlos Beltran) also parted ways with their managers, given their involvement in the scandal.