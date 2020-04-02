Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Starts '22 and You' Program for COVID-19 Relief

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) speaks to members of the media following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced the launch of the "22 and You" program Thursday to support "health care heroes" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the full statement from McCaffrey, who encouraged people to donate to help support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response in the Carolinas:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    QBs Working Out at Home 😂

    NFL logo
    NFL

    QBs Working Out at Home 😂

    tiktok
    via tiktok

    Most Likely Week 1 Starters in the 2020 NFL Draft

    These top draft picks will slot is as day one starters wherever they get drafted ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Likely Week 1 Starters in the 2020 NFL Draft

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Rhule Adding His Former College Players Isn’t a Bad Thing

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Rhule Adding His Former College Players Isn’t a Bad Thing

    Maven
    via Maven

    Report: Brady Living in Jeter's Tampa Mansion

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Brady Living in Jeter's Tampa Mansion

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report