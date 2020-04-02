Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Starts '22 and You' Program for COVID-19 Relief

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced the launch of the "22 and You" program Thursday to support "health care heroes" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the full statement from McCaffrey, who encouraged people to donate to help support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response in the Carolinas:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.