Look: Kevin Durant's New Nike Zoom KD13 Sneaker Announced by Nike

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has missed the entire 2019-20 season with injury, but that didn't stop Nike from launching the KD13 with a black/white colorway and new Zoom technology.

Nike announced the black/white KD13 is scheduled for release globally Monday and an April 13 release in North America.

The announcement pointed to the "additional kidney-shaped Zoom unit placed in the forefoot beneath the full-length Air Zoom strobel" that fits Durant's game and "modern athleticism" because it "encourages movement off the ball of the foot, whether it's a hesitation dribble or a pivot into a turnaround jumper."

NBA opponents know all about Durant's ability to drain turnaround jumpers and create space away from the ball, and he will apparently be even better suited to do so upon his return with this design.

That skill set helped the former Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors star build a resume that features two championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP, nine All-NBA selections and 10 All-Star nods.