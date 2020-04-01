Video: Watch Tyrann Mathieu Rage Quit vs. 'Disrespectful' Tyreek Hill in Madden

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 30, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill left camaraderie at the door in a Madden NFL 20 game against Kansas City Chiefs teammate Tyrann Mathieu, much to the safety's chagrin.

Hill was rolling over Mathieu 62-32 before the game abruptly ended.

In Mathieu's defense, Hill was being extremely petty.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mathieu said "that s--t was disrespectful." He added he had played Hill before in person and the four-time Pro Bowler had never deployed tactics like that.

The two players were facing off as part of an eight-man Madden tournament to benefit the COVID-19 relief effort. Hill will get either Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson or San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel in the second round. Based on his first-round performance, he might be the championship favorite.

