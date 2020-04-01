Video: Watch Tyrann Mathieu Rage Quit vs. 'Disrespectful' Tyreek Hill in Madden

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill left camaraderie at the door in a Madden NFL 20 game against Kansas City Chiefs teammate Tyrann Mathieu, much to the safety's chagrin.

Hill was rolling over Mathieu 62-32 before the game abruptly ended.

In Mathieu's defense, Hill was being extremely petty.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mathieu said "that s--t was disrespectful." He added he had played Hill before in person and the four-time Pro Bowler had never deployed tactics like that.

The two players were facing off as part of an eight-man Madden tournament to benefit the COVID-19 relief effort. Hill will get either Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson or San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel in the second round. Based on his first-round performance, he might be the championship favorite.